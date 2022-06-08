One UI 4.1.1 confirmed to be arriving later this year – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
A new version of One UI for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets is expected each time Samsung launches a new flagship smartphone. With the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, we’ve been expecting Samsung to bump up the version number to 4.1.1, similar to how it decided to go from version 3.1 to 3.1.1 last year with the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
And now, a Samsung representative has confirmed (via TizenHelp) the version number in a forum post, in response to a question about a bug in one of the Good Lock apps. Sadly, that’s all we’re getting as far as any interesting information is concerned. As usual, Samsung isn’t speaking out about the new features we can expect in the next One UI update, though there’s a good chance that there won’t be a lot of major changes happening with version 4.1.1.
The new stuff that does get added will likely be exclusively mostly to Samsung’s foldable phones. Non-folding Galaxy phones and tablets will probably get some of the changes from One UI 4.1.1, too, but as we saw last year, Samsung could skip changing the actual One UI version for those devices.
For all the Galaxy devices that don’t fold, One UI 5.0 is what will bring all the big stuff, along with Android 13. Again, while some Android 13 features are known, what Samsung will add to its software though the One UI upgrade is unknown at this time. Samsung’s major software updates have become more and more about the little things in recent years, and One UI 5.0 is likely to be a similarly lukewarm release.
For now, all you can do is check whether your Galaxy phone or tablet is eligible for getting either the One UI 4.1.1 update, the One UI 5.0 update, or both. We’ve got nice little lists to help you do just that – just hit the links below.
