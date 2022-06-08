First Kill star Dominic Goodman age, height, Instagram, roles, and more: Everything about the Apollo actor – Netflix Life

Ads

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Dominic Goodman attends Netflix’s premiere of “He’s All That” at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 25, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Have you been marking the days off your calendar like we have because you can’t wait to see First Kill? Well, the wait is almost over! We’re so close to the vampire series release date, and in just a few days, we’ll get to meet Apollo Burns, played by Dominic Goodman.

Apollo Burns is Calliope’s high-spirited, albeit sometimes reckless brother. He’s all about killing monsters and having a good time. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see much of him in the trailer, but we’re ready to see what he brings to the story!

If you’re curious about the actor who brought us the character Apollo, then you must keep reading because we shared everything there is to know about Dominic Goodman right below.

Dominic’s exact age and birthdate are unknown, but we know he’s in his late twenties or early thirties. After watching an interview Dominic did with Popternative, he doesn’t necessarily reveal his age, but he mentions he was in the second grade when X-Men came out. You’re 7 or 8 years old in the second grade, and X-Men came out in 2000, which is 22 years ago. So after doing some calculations, Dominic is either 29 or 30 years old.

Dominic’s exact height is also unknown. However, he looks to be at least average height for a male, so about 5 feet 9 inches tall. His First Kill co-star and on-screen brother Phillip Mullings Jr. stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, and they look about the same height. So a 5 feet 9 inches tall measurement seems accurate.

You can find this stunning actor on Instagram @dominicdgoodman. He has over 15k followers and 24 posts. While browsing his page, we found that most of his posts are about projects he’s worked on. His most recent posts are First Kill-related. However, he does have some full-body photos on his page as well. Dominic’s follower count is increasing by the second, so go ahead and give this talented actor a follow when you get the chance.

Dominic has 15 acting credits and counting! He’s best known for his roles in Netflix’s He’s All That and Young Rock. Of course, we’ll see him next in First Kill on June 10. We know we haven’t seen the last of Dominic. He’s a rising star and nothing can stop him from reaching his full potential. This is just the beginning.

Here’s Dominic’s full filmography via IMDb below:

You can catch Dominic Goodman as Apollo in First Kill coming to Netflix on June 10!

