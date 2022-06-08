Sunderland shareholders Donald and Methven in talks to sell stake to crypto group – The Athletic

Ads

By Philip Buckingham

7 June 2022

Sunderland shareholders Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven are in discussions to sell their stake in the Championship club to a cryptocurrency group known as The Fans Together.

Donald and Methven are keen to sell their combined 39 per cent stake in Sunderland and cut ties with a club they first took control of in the summer of 2018.

Donald has already relinquished a controlling stake after selling 41 per cent of the club to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, now Sunderland’s 24-year-old chairman, in February of last year and is willing to offload his remaining shares ahead of a new season. Juan Sartori, the Uruguayan businessman and politician, continues to retain 20 per cent.

The Athletic has been told that members of the group The Fans Together (TFT) were guests in the boardroom at Sunderland’s play-off semi-final first leg victory over Sheffield Wednesday last month and agreed a fee to buy the shares held by Donald and Methven ahead of the League One play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Methven has previously said that his five per cent, together with Donald’s 34 per cent, was valued at £11.7 million.

“The Fans Together, an organisation dedicated to bringing large scale widespread fan ownership to reality, confirms it is in discussions with Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven to acquire all of their 39 per cent stake in Sunderland AFC,” a spokesperson for the group confirmed to The Athletic.

“In Sunderland, we have deliberately chosen a club with a large fan base that is in a sound financial state and we are keen to work with existing shareholders to continue to build on the momentum achieved through the recent promotion to the Championship.

“While discussions are ongoing, we are unable to provide further information at this moment in time, however we will update fans and wider stakeholders as soon as possible.”

There are several hurdles left to clear before any deal is completed over the coming weeks. TFT have yet to pay a deposit for the sale of the shares, while they would also have to satisfy the English Football League’s Owners and Directors’ Test as a relevant person. That process is yet to begin.

Methven was approached for comment by The Athletic and he confirmed that he and Donald were in talks to sell.

“We are currently actively engaged with two external parties, both of whom have submitted acceptable offers, and now it is simply a question of which of them, or indeed anyone else, can get the deal done quickest,” he said.

“The chairman of Sunderland AFC has asked that the sale of our shares be completed before the start of next season if at all possible, which we entirely agree with, but ultimately that is now in the hands of the bidders and their lawyers.”

