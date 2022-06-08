Microsoft Teams Emojis: When, How, And Why To Use Them – Dispatch

Ads

author:

It might seem a trivial aspect on the face of it but Microsoft Teams emojis have become a staple in the way we use asynchronous messaging.

From a laugh to notify your colleague you found them funny (even if you didn’t) to a sad face to save you from fumbling the words, written communication needs emotion. And emojis help that tenfold.

In this post, we run through the following topics relating to Microsoft Teams emojis:

To add emojis to a Microsoft Teams chat or channel messages, use the Teams emoji panel or use emoji shortcuts.

First, the account admin must enable emojis. After that, anytime you need to use an emoji, all you need to do is click the smiley icon just below the message tray in a chat or channel.

The Teams emoji panel will open up for you to select your preference.

There are three Teams shortcuts for adding emojis in your chats and channels:

Microsoft Teams converts valid and supported emoticons into their corresponding emojis. All you have to do is type out the symbols in the message tray.

Examples include 🙂 😉 and 🙂

You can use the emojis in this panel anywhere on your Windows device including Microsoft Teams.

You can also use Microsoft Teams emojis during Teams meeting or call. Just open the in-meeting chat and use any of the methods above.

That includes emoticons. . .

. . .parentheses. . .

. . .the Windows emoji panel. . .

. . .and the Teams emoji panel. . .

While apps like Slack have custom emojis you can upload, Microsoft Teams has limited customization capabilities for its users.

You can add custom emojis to Microsoft Teams:

from the Teams emoji panel; click the smiley icon below the message tray and after the emoji panel pops up, look for emojis with a grey dot at the top left corner.

This grey dot means that you can customize a Microsoft Teams emoji. Right-clicking on the emoji will enable you to choose your preferred skin tone for that emoji.

from the Windows emoji panel; firstly, it’s important to note that using the Windows emoji panel gives you access to many emojis, symbols, and even kaomojis that are not available on Teams.

You can also customize those emoji’s skin tones on the panel and use them on Teams.

On Windows 11, there are more customization options for group emojis like the family emoji.

Click Windows + . and after the panel pops up, select a group emoji and click on the plus tab beside it.

You’ll now be able to choose a face and skin tone to create personalized combinations of that emoji and use on Teams.

The new emojis are available on most devices and software systems by default.

These are the prerequisites to use the new Teams 3D emojis with the Fluent design:

The emojis are available by default on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Internet Explorer.

Mobile users get the new Microsoft Teams 3D emojis once the app is updated.

If you’re on the browser or desktop client, however, you’ll need to switch to “public preview” or “developer preview” to have the new Fluent design 3D Teams emojis; or any new Teams features for that matter. Once they leave “public preview”, they will become generally available.

You can switch by clicking the menu icon beside your profile icon, hovering over “About” and clicking “public preview” or “developer preview”.

Click “Switch to public preview” or “Switch to developer preview”. . .

. . .and you’ll get preview access to the new Microsoft Teams emojis.

The difference between Microsoft Teams emojis and Microsoft Teams reactions is where you use them.

In line with Microsoft Teams etiquette, use reactions and emojis when appropriate.

By appropriate, we mean when you don’t need to send a message in reply. Rather than sending a new message and adding to notification overload, opt for a reaction to let your team/colleague know you’ve seen the message or found it funny.

I tend to use reactions like an "mm-hmm" in the middle of a conversation.

But do use emojis in Microsoft Teams when they feel right. Your message might need an upside-down face at the end of it 🙃

Just don’t use them out of context. Nobody wants a crying-laugh face if you miss a deadline or break some personal news.

If that does happen, use the edit message feature to quickly remove the emoji by hovering over your message, clicking the menu icon, and selecting edit.

Replace the emoji and hit send.

Users have long been limited to just five reaction emojis on Microsoft Teams.

However, Microsoft added a new feature called “Microsoft Teams: Expanded Reactions” to its roadmap in November of 2021.

With Expanded Reactions, you’ll be able to apply up to 800+ emojis as a reaction to chat messages. The feature has been pushed back over the course of 2022 but is expected in preview by August of 2022.

There are a few possible reasons why your Microsoft Teams emojis aren’t working.

Some common reasons why you may not be able to use Teams emojis include:

It might be because you simply haven’t enabled them. If this is the case, ask your Teams admin.

To enable Microsoft Teams emojis, your IT admin has to set an update policy that enables users to access preview features like the Fluent design 3D emojis.

The admin can update policies following these simple steps:

Members of the organization will now be able to access the new Teams 3D emojis by switching to Developer preview on their desktop client.

As long as the emoji type is supported on both platforms, you can send Microsoft Teams messages (with emojis) to other platforms.

For example, you can send Microsoft Teams channel or direct messages to users on Slack, Webex, or Zoom.

Read Next: How To Use Microsoft Teams With Other Platforms

Copyright ©2022 News about Slack, Microsoft Teams, Webex & Team Collaboration

source