Bella Hadid Goes Bare (Faced) on Instagram—See Pics – Glamour

Bella Hadid can do more than just high glamour, thankyouverymuch, which she proved with an Instagram carousel showing off her squeaky-clean visage. “Purely me… fresh out of bed,” Hadid captioned the series of photos, in which the model poses before an oceanfront view wearing a slinky white slip dress and not a stitch of makeup.
Obviously, she still looks absolutely gorgeous. She is, after all, Bella Hadid. All the same, it's refreshing to see an influencer go foundation- and filter-free for once. Hadid got lots of love in the comments section of her post. Jordyn Woods posted a series of heart-eye emoji, and Hadid's dad, Mohamed Hadid, commented, “My beautiful child.”
Hadid is hardly the originator of the celebrity makeup-free social media post. Her sister Gigi, for one, is known to regularly post photos of her bare-faced self to her Instagram. And, to give credit where it is due, no one yet comes close to Alicia Keys in terms of dedication to the bare-faced life. Keys stopped wearing makeup altogether, even to red-carpet events, for a stint back in 2016.
You might argue that ever since the Great Quarantine of 2020, more celebrities and influencers had to get more comfortable with showing off their lowest of key beats. Hadid herself has actually gone without makeup on social media before, though rarely with so little styling.
In any case, with this post, Hadid is clearly making a point of showing off her full and unvarnished self. Even if her luxe locale and iconic bone structure aren't exactly relatable, per se, it does at least prove that not even Bella Hadid looks like Bella Hadid all the time.
