Would you watch Netflix with ads? – Download This Show – ABC News

Ads

Audio Player failed to load.

Try to Download directly (25.97 MB)

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume.

How do you feel about watching Netflix with ads? That might be coming before the end of the year. Why?

Plus, just how many fake accounts are there on Twitter? And will it be enough to stop billionaire Elon musk from taking over the social media company?

And a much much loved piece of technology is about to be killed off.

Guests

Elise Bohan, author of Future Superhuman: Our transhuman lives in a make-or-break century

Jessie Hughes, Creative Technologist at Josephmark

SMS: 0418 226 576 (rates apply)

Radio National: (02) 8333 2821

General ABC enquiries: 13 9994

Your information is handled in accordance with the ABC Privacy Collection Statement.

source