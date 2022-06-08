When might the iPhone 14 be out? Latest release date leaks and rumours – Metro.co.uk

Ads

The next generation of the iPhone is on its way – although we might have to wait a little longer for it than we first thought.

According to information obtained by Apple-focused website iDropNews, the forthcoming iPhone 14 was set to be unveiled on September 13 – but it’s now being reported that this could be delayed.

Reports from Asia Nikkei.com have suggested that development in at least one of this year’s planned phones has fallen behind schedule on account of the current Covid lockdowns in China.

Traditionally, the biggest launch in the annual smartphone calendar comes on a Tuesday in mid-September – so it remains to be seen whether or not this will happen.

It’s not yet clear whether or not Apple’s next iPhone event will be held in-person or streamed virtually. While Covid has limited the last two years to livestreams, Apple’s WWDC event next month is expected to host a small amount of developers in person at the Apple Park campus in California.

Whether that means audience members will be allowed to see the new iPhone revealed in the flesh remains to be seen.

Even if the event is held in person, Apple will still broadcast a livestream of the event so that Apple fans around the world can see the action as it happens.

Of course, there was no actual confirmation the new iPhone was set for a September launch even before reports of the delays.

But considering the iPhone 13 was revealed on September 13, the iPhone 11 was revealed on September 10 and the iPhone XS was revealed on September 12, it would seem likely that was the plan.

For the last couple of years, Apple has produced four distinct models of iPhone: the standard version, a smaller ‘mini’ version, a more expensive ‘pro’ version and a larger, premium ‘pro max’ version.

In 2022, rumours suggest the smallest member of the family will be dropped in favour of a larger version of the standard iPhone.

This would mean customers could choose from either a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 or a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro – or they could opt for ‘Max’ (6.7-inch) versions of either one.

The idea has been reinforced by a leaked image circulating on Chinese social media site Weibo showing physical moulds of the upcoming gadgets.

Made from aluminium, the moulds are likely to have been created to give third-party case manufacturers accurate dimensions to work from. It means they can have their iPhone 14 cases good to go from the second the new gadget is released.

And while they don’t look all that dissimilar from current iPhone models, there will be small changes to things like the camera bump on the back or the general thickness of the phone’s chassis to account for differences in battery size.

Even if the iPhone 14 is revealed in early September, it wouldn’t mean you’d immediately be able to get one.

There is usually a ten-day to two-week window after the announcement before the phones go on sale.

So, theoretically, if the September 13 date did go ahead, it’s likely the iPhone 14 will go on sale around September 30.

However, the supply chain issues in China may well see it pushed back to October if Apple isn’t available to get shipments through.

Chances are that the iPhone 14 will come in somewhere around £800 with the more advanced iPhone 14 Pro closer to £1,000.

The larger-sized devices will likely be even costlier, coming it at closer to £1,100.

And those are likely to be the entry-level prices with the minimum amount of device storage.

For reference, the current flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at £1,049 for 128GB of storage and goes all the way up to £1,549 for 1TB.

The iPhone is the most recognisable smartphone on the market and, as a result, you can be sure it’ll be supported by every major network.

All the UK’s major networks, including EE, Three, Vodafone and O2, will be offering the next iPhone to customers looking to upgrade.

