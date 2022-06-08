Gurman: WWDC 2022 To Be Held Virtually Like Past Two Years – Appleosophy

Ads

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that it is almost certain that this year’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC 2022) is being held virtually. He mentioned that in the latest issue of his weekly newsletter Power On.

A few months ago, there were reports of WWDC 2022 being held in-person or Hybrid (in-person + online). But now, due to the global rise in cases due to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was declared as a variant of concern by WHO in November last year, it seems that the chances are much less of WWDC being held in person.



Apple is yet to announce the schedule for this year’s WWDC. Last year, Apple held the WWDC from 7th June to 11th June. So, we expect that WWDC will also be held around that period this year.

Last year, in WWDC, Apple announced many cool new features across all of its platforms. Like Universal Control on Mac, improved multitasking on iPad, FaceTime on Android and Windows, Live Text, iCloud+, and many more.

Last week, Gurman noted that he expects Apple’s ongoing Silicon transition to end by WWDC, with the company revealing the final Mac products to adapt to Apple’s Silicon chips.

It is expected that the Cupertino-based giant will announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9 in WWDC 2022. We are yet to get our hands-on most anticipated feature Universal Control demonstrated by Apple last year. Apple delayed it multiple times and is now expected to be out by spring 2022.

