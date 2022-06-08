Top 3 NFT Marketplaces by Volume (June 2022) – The VR Soldier

Ads

NFTs have gained in popularity in recent years, with the market reaching a $40 billion valuation in 2021 and continuing to grow in 2022.

This article will go over the top 3 NFT platforms in the sector by volume in June 2022 and explore the finest NFT marketplaces in depth.

Note: The following list is sorted by current volume data.



OpenSea is the first and largest peer-to-peer Marketplace for crypto-collectibles, including gaming items, digital art, and other virtual goods backed by a blockchain.

Supported Blockchains

Cross-blockchain compatibility is now available in OpenSea for the Ethereum, Polygon, Klatyn, and Solana blockchains. For Polygon Chain, Users will be able to create, purchase, and sell NFTs without paying transaction fees.

Additional Data – 24hr data shows the number of unique wallet addresses interacting with dapp’s smart contracts sits at 37,530. While the Transactions made to dApp’s smart contracts are at 84,249.

The total amount of incoming value to the dapp’s smart contracts is $28,018,593.74 (23,540.25 ETH), currently placing the Marketplace on top of our list today.

Some of the Top Collections on OpenSea over the last 24hrs include, We Are All Going To Die, goblintown.wft, Akumu Dragonz, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and mcgoblin.wtf.



X2Y2 is a new decentralized NFT exchange that debuted in February 2022. With bulk listings, rarity tracking, and real-time notifications, X2Y2 competes with OpenSea (the largest NFT Marketplace).

Supported Blockchains

Only Ethereum (ETH) mainnet NFTs are compatible with X2Y2’s NFT Marketplace.

Additional Data – The number of different wallet addresses engaging with the dApp’s smart contracts is 1,485, according to 24-hour data. While 2,930 transactions have been done to the dApp’s smart contracts.

The total incoming value to the dApp’s smart contracts is $21,595,040.22 (11,974.61 ETH), putting the Marketplace in second place on our current list.

Some of the Top Collections on X2Y2 over the last 24hrs showing data from Volume and Sales include, We Are All Going To Die, ApexWolves NFT, Official Hobgoblintown, Cheebs NFT, and gandalftown.wtf.

Magic Eden is a Solana blockchain-based decentralized application (dApp). On the blockchain, it allows users to generate and administer non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs can be used for various things, such as digital collectibles, gaming assets, and more.

Supported Blockchains

Only Solana (SOL) based NFTs are compatible with the Magic Eden NFT marketplace.

Additional Data – According to 24-hour data, the number of separate wallet addresses engaging with the dApp’s smart contracts is 32,019. The dApp’s smart contracts have been subjected to 358,903 transactions.

The total incoming value to the Marketplace’s smart contracts is $8,534,513 (226,379.65 SOL), putting it in third place on our current ranking.

Some of the Top Collections on Magic Eden over the last 24hrs include Suteki, DeGods, Okay Bears, Ready Reindeers, and FatCats Capital.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any service.

