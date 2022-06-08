Sports Equipment Market 2021 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend, Gross Margin, Demand and Forecast by 2030

Ads

The Global Sports Equipment Market is projected to register a growth rate of 4.35% from 2022 to 2030 to reach a market size of USD 101.45 Billion by the end of 2030.

Sports Equipment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing awareness regarding general health and fitness. Further, the increasing commercialization of several sports followed by the swelling inclination toward sporting activities to stay fit and relieve stress is estimated to peoples growth.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Sports Equipment.

Major market player included in this report are:

Callaway Golf Co.

Amer Sports

Puma SE.

Adidas AG

Nike, Inc.

Mizuno Corporation

YONEX Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Limited

Sports Direct International PLC

Under Armour, Decathlon SA

Gap Inc.

VF Corporation

New Balance Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sports Type

Racing Sports

Ball Sports

Water Sports

Fitness

Running

Others

By Product

Ball Over Net Games

Ball Games

Fitness/Strength Equipment

Athletic Training Equipment

Protective Equipment

Footwear

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Specialty & Sports Shops

Department & Discount Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Sports Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

