RaceFi kicks off Race Metaverse – Breaking new ground for Solana ecosystem – NewsBTC

Ads

Racing games have always been a rage, and their popularity doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon. It is probably one of the first game genres people currently in their 20s and 30s ever played, and the very idea seems to have stuck with them. But, the market for it has stayed dull and unexciting for the last few years, and there haven’t been many experiments when compared with the other genres. But finally, we have RaceFi, a game that will, for sure, fascinate the game lovers.

RaceFi is a metaverse-based game on the Solana blockchain. There are various modes, and a complete ecosystem encompassing every aspect of the racing industry to keep you glued to the game. The objective here is to provide gamers with the most imaginative gaming experience coupled with lucrative monetization options and ensure the development of the Solana ecosystem and the adoption of Blockchain technology.

The RaceFi platform recently completed the IDO and has raised a whopping $3.4 million till date that will be utilized to reward gamers and help in the further development of the game. The governance token for the ecosystem, $RACEFI, is trading on KuCoin and Raydium. Its supply is capped at 2,000,000,000. The in-game token is $RCOIN, which can be used for upgrading cars, buying gas, advertisements, and renting properties. Enough with the figures and intricacies, let’s get to the fun part!

Race City is where the fun begins! It has a total area of 424 x 424, and the land here will be used for different purposes. In the center of it, there will be a RaceFi Square with an area of 64 x 64. This is where, you will find billboards, important buildings, and the largest entertainment center in the metaverse. Around it will be pieces of land available in different sizes for property investment.

Every player will have to choose an appearance, various attributes, and characteristics from the available options, before entering Race City. Once that’s done, you are all set to be a part of the most interactive and socializable metaverse.

Owning lands: Imagine owning a piece of land and living in your fantasy right in this hustling world, would that be amazing? RaceFi is bringing this unbelievable moment to everyone with our four special types of land in Race City.

RaceFi offers four types of land, each with its own set of characteristics:

Raw Land: the most basic unit of land, which can be used for any purpose by the owner (leasing, building a house, building commercial and service centers,…)

Residential land: the land on which the owner’s residence and accompanying amenities are located (the owner can use it for any personal purpose)

Resort land: the largest fixed land area accessible for the resort and accompanying amenities for owners

Building land: An area of land with high-rise buildings that fully converges the needs of everyone. Owners can use it for any purpose, from living places to business places. They can add their brands to the building.



There are two types of races, Pure Race and Battle Race. Under the former, there are two modes, PvE (Player versus Environment) and PvP (Player versus Player). In PvE, you get to drive the car and have to complete the race in a given timeframe in order to win exciting rewards in the form of $RCOIN. While in PvP, to ensure fairness and minimize the effect of a real-life environment, you are required to devise a strategy, customize the statistics, and AI will then identify the winner based on these.

The second type, Battle Race, requires players to upgrade their cars and add features like guns and shields to them. Here, there is no finish line, and the 8 participants compete until there’s just one car (player) left that automatically becomes the winner. There are great rewards to be won here as well. Exciting isn’t it!

To ensure that the gameplay resembles real-world car racing and a proper monetization system is put in place, there will be four ownable game assets that will help players earn revenue.

First is the Gas Station, the rarest asset in RaceFi, and these are capped at 20. Racers will have to purchase fuel from a Gas Station in order to compete. Every race will require a certain quantity of fuel, which will be displayed before it. This acts as a small fee, and the total amount collected is then used to reward the winners of the race. Also, every player gets around two free races every day. The owners here earn a commission.

The second-rarest asset in RaceFi is the Garage, and there will be only 40 of these. Players can own a Garage where others will get their car serviced or repaired. The total amount collected by the garages will be pooled and distributed evenly amongst all the owners.

Then comes the Racetracks, which too will be owned by the players and consist of 100 pieces of land. There will be eight of these around the Race City and the owners get to collect a fee for every race that happens. The collected amount will be evenly distributed amongst the landowners.



The last but one of the most critical aspects of racing is Billboards and there will be several of these around the city. You can rent these out to businesses and other users and earn a regular income. Every car will have to drive by a billboard before entering the race, thus ensuring that the ads reach maximum prospective buyers.

RaceFi is not just about gaming but special consideration has been put on entertainment to keep the players engrossed. To achieve this, there will be various exhibitions, games, and music venues.



An exhibition is where users can showcase their NFT collection, and make a sale on the platform itself. There will also be monthly auctions for NFTs. Apart from ones on RaceFi, users can also play games from other metaverse partners and win exciting rewards. Music venues are where the real fun happens. There will be concerts and music festivals held here, and it also will be a great place to advertise owing to the presence of a large number of people.

This is just a brief outline of the project, and there’s a lot more to it that you can explore once you enter the metaverse. Also, RaceFi has met the initial targets within the stipulated timeframe and plans to release its own marketplace, offer the option to stake, along with the land sale, and other features by Q2, 2022.

To find out more about RaceFi, visit their official website: https://racefi.io/

Also, follow it on all social media platforms to never miss an update.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/racefi_io

Telegram: https://t.me/racefi_io

Discord: https://discord.gg/wb6B3t5Pks

Medium: https://racefi.medium.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZJgVs7hEgM



NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source