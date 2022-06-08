Microsoft Office 2021 licenses from $13.32 with GoDeal24 Software Sale – TweakTown

Ads

Microsoft Office software has always been popular, both for work and personal use. More than 1.2 billion users worldwide now use some form of Office product (approximately 20% of the world’s population!) Turn on your computer almost anywhere, and the familiar logo appears. But when it comes to buying an Office suite, the high price can make you hesitate. Luckily, GoDeal24 can offer you a genuine Microsoft Office 2021 Pro at a super low price!

Why is GoDeal24 so cheap? Is the software genuine? Is this legal?

With GoDeal24, you completely avoid the risk of piracy, as the resale of second-hand licenses is a legal process governed by European legislation. Since the company no longer uses its license, they resell it to GoDeal24 at a low price. GoDeal24 checks it before resale. A used license doesn’t mean the product is worn, and it’s still like brand-new software. Used licenses are dematerialized, which means there is no delivery cost.

Good news, GoDeal24 is now running a big sale on office software, most notably the latest version of Microsoft Office 2021 at its lowest price! The price of buying a license alone is $25.61, which is a huge saving compared to Microsoft’s official price of $439.99. If there are multiple computers at home that need to be installed, or family members and friends around you also need to upgrade Office, there are even bigger discounts. The lowest price of Office 2021 is only $13.32/PC!

The most widely used Windows 10 is as low as $6.21/PC, and Microsoft currently supports Windows 10 users with a free upgrade to Windows 11, so now is your best time to buy Windows 10!

In addition, GoDeal24’s rich catalog also includes various types of computer tool software, including Ashampoo Photo Commander 16, Wise Care 365, Adguard, iObit series software, etc., which can fully meet your software needs. GoDeal24 is 100% authentic!

GoDeal24 has a complete and professional store with an extensive catalog of 100% guaranteed and legal digital licenses. GoDeal24 cares deeply about its customers, setting up an instant digital delivery service that activates immediately after purchase, allowing customers to download, install and activate their own products immediately.

GoDeal24 has achieved great success among the public with professional, fast service, tracked payments, and a money-back guarantee. In addition, the technical support team is available before and after the user’s purchase, not only to solve any problems but also to recommend which versions of Windows to buy and to provide lifetime after-sales service, which is a promise that many stores are difficult to give. With its high-quality software and professional services, GoDeal24 has obtained a 4.9 rating and a 98% satisfaction rating on TrustPilot (which is an independent platform for users to evaluate service and product quality), which is the affirmation and recognition of GoDeal24 by users!

How to activate the Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus key:

More detailed installation steps will be sent to you again by email. If you have any questions during installation and use, you can contact GoDeal24’s technical support team at any time! Contact GoDeal24: service@godeal24.com

