Dozens of UK Companies Await $802 Million State Aid Tax Ruling – Bloomberg Tax

By Hamza Ali

A European court ruling coming Wednesday on a dispute over whether the UK gave $802 million in subsidies to companies through a tax exemption could set a precedent for the European Commission in challenging how member states apply anti-abuse rules.

The ruling from the EU General Court—affecting dozens of companies—will address a European Commission decision in April 2019 to classify part of the UK’s tax rules as illegal subsidy under EU rules. The UK had filed a challenge to the ruling with the court in June 2019.

In its decision, the commission found UK multinationals had received a selective advantage …

