Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market – MarketWatch

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +0.04% inched 0.28% higher to $2,342.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, -1.08% rising 0.95% to 4,160.68 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.81% rising 0.80% to 33,180.14. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $687.94 below its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company reached on February 2nd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.50% rose 1.76% to $148.71, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.77% rose 1.40% to $272.50, and Meta Platforms Inc. FB, +0.51% rose 0.72% to $195.65. Trading volume (1.6 M) remained 321,225 below its 50-day average volume of 1.9 M.

