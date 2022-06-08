Bitcoin Cash, Terra, Binance Coin Price Analysis: 03 October – AMBCrypto News

Ads

Bitcoin: Bull run or a bear halt? Here’s what crypto analysts are suggesting

Chainlink [LINK]: With an update set to hit this chain, here is what you should know

Solana bids $100M On DeFi, GameFi in South Korea

Ripple submits supporting reply condemning SEC’s ‘deficient’ responses

Polkadot: Before parking money in DOT for 2022, read this

Bitcoin: Bull run or a bear halt? Here’s what crypto analysts are suggesting

‘Undervalued’ Bitcoin [BTC] gets new profit-seekers in the form of…

Bitcoin: How long-term holders’ capitulation can signal a potential bull run for BTC

Is Bitcoin’s [BTC] consolidation at $30k setting up buying opportunity

Why this analyst believes Bitcoin [BTC] could be the ‘best asset’ to own

Was it a lot of May-hem for OpenSea Ethereum and Polygon last month

ETH 2.0 is coming and $950M worth of inflows suggest….

Why this analyst believes Bitcoin [BTC] could be the ‘best asset’ to own

Ethereum [ETH]: With the Merge just a few days away, here’s all you should know

Why the ongoing bear market may be far better than you realize…

Published

on

By

Altcoins such as Bitcoin Cash, Terra and Binance Coin experienced revivals owing to a substantial increase in buying strength. The coins mostly consolidated over the last 24 hours. BCH aimed for its next resistance while BNB recorded a minor rise of 0.3%. In contrast, LUNA secured a rally and was about to record a new multi-week high.

BCH/USD, TradingView

Bitcoin Cash was consolidating at $548.66 after rising significantly since the beginning of this month. Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $554.37 and then at $598.80. With continued increase in buying pressure, the other additional resistance level stood at $694.84.

As mentioned above, buying pressure considerably shot up since the beginning of October. The Relative Strength Index fell back from the overbought territory and stood near the 60-mark; which indicated the presence of buyers in the market.

The Awesome Oscillator also pictured green signal bars. Bollinger Bands signalled towards the presence of price volatility as the bands were wide. A fall beneath the current price level caused by a fall in buying pressure could push BCH down to $503.64 and then to $476.93.

LUNA/USD, TradingView

Terra rallied 14.90% over the last 24 hours and was trading at $43. Immediate overhead resistance stood at $45.44. The last time that price had hovered around this region was last month. Technicals pointed towards bullishness as LUNA secured considerable gains over the last 72 hours.

The Relative Strength Index was near the 60-mark indicating that buying strength was substantial in the market. Awesome Oscillator depicted growing green signal bars, while MACD continued to flash green bars on its histogram.

A corrective pullback in prices would first bring LUNA down to $38.27, falling under which it could find support at $32.89 and then at $29.01 respectively. The other price floor stood at $25.32.

BNB/USD, TradingView

Binance Coin was trading laterally at $423.50 after it minorly rose by 0.3% over the past day. Prices have shown recovery owing to buyers resurfacing in the market since the end of last month. The price ceiling was at $466 and then at $505.90; BNB had last touched this level multiple weeks ago.

On the four-hour chart, the price of BNB was above the 20-SMA line indicating that the price momentum belonged with the buyers. The Relative Strength Index reflected the same as it stood near the 60-mark. Conversely, since the last trading sessions have been in the red Awesome Oscillator and MACD started to display bearishness.

In the bearishness held true, the price floor stood at $416.40 and then at $386.80 respectively. The next support level rested at $351.70.

(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[1]=’FNAME’;ftypes[1]=’text’;fnames[0]=’EMAIL’;ftypes[0]=’email’;}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dubai Police partners with crypto exchange to combat frauds

Signs of a possible breakout mean this for Polkadot

Anushmita is a full-time journalist at AMBCrypto with a background in Mass Communication. She is inclined towards writing about the socio-political aspects of the crypto market and also has an interest in analyzing market trends.

Bitcoin Cash: A short position entry can be taken at $190 with stop-loss above…

Is SEC giving Binance the side-eye? BNB has the answer

Binance Coin [BNB] loses $290; could it expect a bounce in next two days

Putting the ‘stable’ in stablecoins: How Djed & USDD are trying to make it big

Analyzing after-effects of Anchor protocol freezing Earn & Borrow post $800k exploit

Even a week after launch of LUNA, it appears Do Kwon’s problems are far from over

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source