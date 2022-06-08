5 Apple Watch accessories under $20 that everyone needs – BGR

Ads

If you don’t own an Apple Watch, now is the perfect time to get one. Not just because there are so many awesome Apple Watch accessories out there to help you make yours unique. It’s because there are some seriously great deals going on right now.

Head over to Amazon and you can save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) or $70 on the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS+Cellular). Want to spend as little as possible? Believe it or not, the Apple Watch Series SE is on sale right now for just $229!

Of course, if you do have an Apple Watch, there are a few other things you also need.

First and foremost, you need an iPhone. It obviously goes without saying that an Apple Watch would be pretty useless without an iPhone to go with it.

But, in addition to that, there are also some accessories for Apple Watch that you need if you want to take full advantage of Apple’s beloved smartwatch. That doesn’t mean you need to spend a ton of money on them, however.

Here, we’re going to show you five awesome Apple Watch accessories that each cost less than $20.

On its own, the Apple Watch is already amazing. In fact, many Apple fans would say that it’s an absolute necessity for any iPhone owner. Of course, there are a few accessories you should also have if you want to enjoy the best possible Apple Watch experience.

Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you have to spend a ton of money to get them. Apple might charge a lot for its own OEM accessories, but third-party accessories can be very affordable.

One accessory that every Apple Watch owner should have is the OMOTON 2 in 1 universal iPhone and Apple Watch stand. As the name suggests quite clearly, it’s a stand for your iPhone and Apple Watch. It comes in seven different colors and fits every single Apple Watch and iPhone model on the market.



Image source: OMOTION

You can put one next to your bed and charge your devices while you sleep. Also, it’s a great stand to keep on your desk. You can even have one next to your sink in the bathroom. This way, you’ve got a spot to put your Apple devices while you shower.

Grab one now while it’s on sale and you’ll only pay $14.99, which is an incredible deal.

Another Apple Watch accessory that everyone should have is the HUOTO 1,400 mAh portable Apple Watch charger. It’s on sale right now for $16.79 thanks to a double discount, which is the best price we’ve seen.

The integrated wireless charging disc and 1,400 mAh battery ensure your Watch can be charged anywhere, at any time. It really is a must-have accessory.

In addition to those two awesome accessories, we’ve included three more in our roundup.

One is the BelayCords Apple Watch charging cable, which works just as well as Apple’s cable for less than one-third of the price. Right now, it’s on sale for $8.98. Then there’s a 12-pack of cases with tempered glass screen protectors. Snag a pack of these bands and you change the look of your watch anytime to suit your mood.

And finally, we have the Fitlink stainless steel Apple Watch band. It comes in a bunch of different colors for just $18.99. Apple’s metal link bracelet costs as much as $449, and that’s just one band!

Check out all five of these great Apple Watch accessories on Amazon.

