How to See All of Your Comments on Instagram – Make Tech Easier

Ads

Dark mode:



If you have been leaving your comments on other Instagram accounts, after some time, you may be wondering where you have left your mark. Luckily, with the following methods, you can go through all of your comments that you have left on Instagram.

Also read: How to Create Guides on Instagram

Instagram does not provide a native way to view your comments history. However, with a few workarounds and steps, you can view them easily. The first method involves downloading your Instagram data.

The Instagram data of your profile not only includes the comments that you have made but also contains information such as your past messages, settings, posts you have liked, profile info, photos, videos, and archived Stories.

Also read: How to Download Instagram Stories and Highlights on Android

Here’s how you can download Instagram data:

1. Open the Instagram mobile app on your smartphone and head to the “Settings” menu.

2. Go to “Security -> Download Data.”

Also read: The Best Social Media Scheduling Tips for Maximum Engagement

3. Enter your email address and hit the “Request download” button at the bottom.

Alternatively, if you are using the Instagram Web, go to “Settings -> Privacy and security -> Data download.” Finally, click on the “Request Download” option.

4. You have to wait for Instagram to send your data to your email address.

5. After receiving the email, open it and click the “Download Data” button. You will be redirected to the Instagram login page. Enter your credentials and click the “Download Information” button on the next page.

6. The downloaded file will be in .zip format. Extract it to your preferred location and open the folder.

7. There will be several folders. You have to open the “Comments” folder.

8. Here you will find a “post_comments” file in either HTML or JSON format.

9. If the “post_comments” file is in HTML format, double-click on it to open. If the file is in JSON format, you can make use of Anyconv to convert JSON to PDF.

10. Opening the “post_comments” file will show you all the comments you have made using your Instagram profile.

The downside to this method is that it does not point to the post where you have commented.

Also read: How to Manage Comments on Instagram

Another method to see your comments on Instagram is to check the posts that you have liked. This method may not be as effective as the first one but is an alternate way. If you do not want to go through the hassle of the steps involved in the first method, this method is for you.

People have a tendency to leave a comment when they like a picture or video on Instagram. If this describes you, then making use of this built-in Instagram feature may also allow you to see all of your comments on Instagram.

Also read: How to Delete One Photo from a Carousel Post or Stories on Instagram

Here’s what you need to do:

1. Open the Instagram app and tap the three-bar icon on the top. Head over to “Settings.”

2. Tap on “Account -> Posts You’ve Liked.”

3. After this, you will be shown all the posts you have liked. More importantly, you can also track all of your comments. Simply tap on the posts to see your comments, if any.

The downside to this method is that you may not have left a comment on the posts you liked, so there is a lot of guesswork involved.

Now that you can see your comments on Instagram, learn how you can upload video to your Instagram account from the PC or automatically caption your Instagram Stories.

Also read: How to Add Links to Your Instagram Stories

Our latest tutorials delivered straight to your inbox

How to Bypass Paywalls of Leading News Websites

15 Safe Websites for Downloading Windows Software

How to Add Screenshots and Animation to GitHub Pull Requests

Google vs. Bing vs. DuckDuckGo: Which Is Best?

7 Best Spotify Alternatives for Music Streaming

How to Easily Download Streaming Video on Any Platform

17 Funny Internet Memes to Crack You Up this Week

8 Essential Settings to Secure Your Google Account

How to Add Dark Mode to Google Chrome

How to See a Password in Your Browser Instead of Dots

Affiliate Disclosure: Make Tech Easier may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

© 2022 Uqnic Network Pte Ltd.

All rights reserved.

source