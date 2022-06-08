Here's how to watch the Windows 11 event on April 5 – Neowin

Ads

Apr 4, 2022 13:40 EDT · Hot!

Microsoft holds a special event on April 5, 2022, where it plans to unveil "the future of hybrid work." Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO) and Panos Panay (Windows and Devices Chief Product Officer) will discuss how Windows makes it easier to work in the post-pandemic world and how the operating system "propels the business forward from the client to the cloud."

Although the official event page description makes it clear that Microsoft will focus heavily on business customers, regular consumers will see new features for Windows 11 and other Microsoft products. The software giant plans to demo new Windows tools for productivity, collaboration, management, and security.

You can expect Microsoft to reveal new features for Windows 11, such as tabs for File Explorer, a clipboard with smart actions, a long-awaited new email client, and improvements for Microsoft Teams, Edge, security, and management. Microsoft did not release a new Dev build last week, but the company promised to deliver a fresh update next week. Some of the rumored features may appear in the upcoming update for Windows Insiders to test before the public release.

Microsoft will stream the event live on its official website on April 5, 2022. The show kicks in at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 3 PM UTC. Neowin will cover the event and provide you with all the info on the latest updates from Microsoft.

