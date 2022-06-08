Arweave price analysis: Disappointing buying momentum in AR Coin, what should be the next step? – Cryptocurrency News – The Market Periodical

Ads







Arweave coin recently hit the bearish trend line (white), but once again traders are witnessing a retracement phase in the intraday trading session. Thus the altcoin is trading at the $13.7 mark at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the Arweave currency could not withstand selling pressure, recording its yearly low at the $10 conceptual round level. Nevertheless, the AR currency has continued to underperform after hitting an all-time high of $90.94.

Everyone can see that both the bears and the bulls are trying to defend themselves, so the price is stuck between the $10 mark (support) and $16 (resistance) area. If the price breaks this range, any bullish move can occur.

Meanwhile, the AR coin’s market cap fell by almost 10% over the past 24 hours as it climbed above $450 million. Furthermore, the Arweave coin belonging to the bitcoin pair is trading above 0.000452 Satoshis.

After a 20-day trading session, traders from the previous night noted a day of high volatility, leading the price towards short-term horizontal resistance. But still, more efforts are needed for the bulls to reclaim the $20-round level.

In the context of the daily price chart, the 20-day exponential moving average is yet to break out, but it looks like buyers may soon manage to manage AR coin above this level.

Despite the downtrend, the RSI indicator continues to rise after a fall in the oversold zone. Meanwhile, the RSI peak could be aimed toward a higher price zone above the halfway mark.

Buyers should be patient to see green in their portfolio. But still, the bulls need to break the 20 EMA mark for higher momentum of the Arweave coin.

Resistance level- $16 and $20

Support level- $10 and 8.0

The views and opinions stated by the author, or any people named in this article, are for informational ideas only, and they do not establish the financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets comes with a risk of financial loss.

