NEC connects Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute from Inzai data centre – Capacity Media

Due to be complete in June 2022, it will become the first data centre owned by an IT service provider to create a connection point to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute.

At the same time, NEC will launch its NEC DX network service to offer low-latency and secure connectivity with Azure by using this connection as of September 2022.

In addition, by combining Microsoft 365, the NEC Virtual Desktop service based on Azure and this service, customers can enjoy high-performance and secure digital workplaces.

The news forms part of a strategic alliance between NEC and Microsoft, with NEC aiming to deliver these services to 100 companies by 2025.

Looking ahead, NEC will help accelerate customers’ digital transformation through the provision of services created by the data centre’s interconnected ecosystem, as well as continuing to collaborate with partners that include cloud service providers, and to build network services centred on the NEC Inzai data centre.

One specific use case of the newly created connection the creation of a more efficient workplace, that according to the company will maximise the business performance of corporate and public sector customers and help create a more personalised working environment.

