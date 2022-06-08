Holding These 3 Cryptos Could Potentially Make Holders Millionaires – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists.

Investing in crypto provides great opportunities for profits. However, a way to take it further is by holding tokens rather than selling them short-term.

Holding or “Hodling” provides more financial safety if the projects you join are well researched and have potential. For this to work, one has to HODL tokens that have long-term potential for a spike in value. Discussed in this article are three cryptos that could be great for investors to buy and hold.

Parody Coin (PARO) is an ecosystem on the BNB Chain that supports trading, minting, and interacting with parodies of popular NFTs on the BNB Chain and other blockchain networks. It is a deflationary BEP20 utility token. There are numerous opportunities to reward members’ participation in the Paroverse.

The Parody Coin (PARO) network is built on the token reflection model. This means that the fees that the users experience a small fee that is distributed in various ways as incentives to hold. Each transaction has a 10% tax on it with 5% going to Parody Coin (PARO) holders, 3% to the liquidity, and 2% to the coin burn wallet where it is permanently destroyed and removed from circulation.

Its Paroflection mechanism will generate earnings in the native PARO token and is an amazing way for members of the platform to make an extra profit just by holding the token. Investors can also make money and strengthen the network’s integrity by staking PARO tokens.

Parody Coin (PARO) is currently in the second phase of its presale and is selling at USD 0.004. There would be a total supply of 240 billion PARO tokens.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake blockchain network that was developed for innovators, change-makers, and visionaries with the technologies needed for anyone and everyone to make a positive change globally. Cardano (ADA) has a strategic approach to growth and how laid out a multistage roadmap for how it will develop over time.

It also releases updates based on peer reviews which means that for each update to go live, it has to have been approved by the team. This is good as it should reduce glitches with the network and result in more stable growth which could be a major competitive advantage and might spike its value in the future.

Ethereum (ETH) is the second biggest cryptocurrency just after Bitcoin (BTC) and it is very popular among investors in the crypto world. The platform is the largest network for decentralized apps (DApps) from decentralized finance (DeFi) projects to NFT marketplaces.

As these aspects of crypto become more widely known, Ethereum (ETH) gets adopted more by the populace. Not to mention, developers are developing an update for the blockchain that will transition Ethereum (ETH) from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism which is much more energy conserving.

Once the update is launched, it should have a direct impact on the value of the currency and could prove to be a good deal for existing holders of the token.

