Apple iOS 16: These features will be limited to iPhones running A12 Bionic or higher – The Indian Express

Apple’s iOS 16 is now official, with the developer beta already out. The public beta for the same will be available by July, and the final stable build for the software will come by September, once the new iPhone 14 series goes official. Apple announced many features for iOS 16, but it seems many of these will be limited to newer devices, such as the iPhone 11 series or later and the iPhone XS series. This means Apple iPhone 8 series and iPhone X users will miss out on some of these key features. Here’s a look at which features require an A12 Bionic chipset or higher. This one powered the older iPhone XS series and the iPhone Xr devices.

Live Text is the feature Apple introduced last year, where the iPhone camera can now automatically recognise text from a photo and allows users to copy-paste it. This is Apple’s answer to Google Lens, which is proficient at this. Apple is now bringing Live Text to video, but this will be limited to phones running the A12 Bionic chipset or later.

The new feature will allow users to interact with text in paused video frames, and allows them to use access functions like copy and paste, lookup, and translate. The feature will work in Photos, Quick Look, Safari, and more. It will be limited to English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Ukrainian text.

Apple is also adding Quick Actions to Live Text, where data detected in photos and videos is actionable. So one can track flights or shipments, convert currencies and translate foreign languages. Finally, Live Text can also recognise Japanese, Korean, and Ukrainian texts.

Add Emoji in Texts: If you use Siri to dictate texts, you can now insert emojis inside it. However, this is also limited to phones on A12 Bionic and higher. So if you have an iPhone X or 8 series, you will not be able to try this out. Furthermore, Apple says the feature requires users to download speech models for some languages. Indian English is supported in this.

Other Siri features limited to A12 and above are the ‘Hey Siri, what can I do here?’ where users can discover Siri’s capabilities in iOS and apps by asking this question. One can ask a specific question about an app well. Further, Siri will now support the ability to hang up a call hands-free.

One just needs to say “Hey Siri, hang up” during a call (those on the call will hear you). This request is supported on Phone and FaceTime. The feature must be enabled in Settings.

Apple also announced improvements to Dictation on iOS, but the features are again limited to phones running A12 Bionic and above. For instance, the new Dictation experience allows users to move between voice and touch, insert QuickType suggestions, etc., but it will not work on iPhone 8 or iPhone X.

The new Medication feature on iOS lets users add their medicines to the app by using the iPhone camera. This will work on iPhone Xs, Xr and later.

Apple’s iOS 16 also brings Door Detection, which will help the visually impaired. Apple is adding a Detection Mode in the Magnifier, which will give users rich descriptions of their surroundings. It also has a new Magnifier mode that contains Door Detection, People Detection, and Image Descriptions. However, the feature is limited to select devices. The list includes iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th and 5th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd and 3rd generation).

This is a beta feature where transcriptions are generated automatically in real-time for users who are deaf or hard of hearing. However, this will be limited to the iPhone 11 and later, iPad models with A12 Bionic and later, and Macs with Apple silicon. Apple has added that the “accuracy of Live Captions may vary and should not be relied upon in high-risk situations.”



Apple is also adding more features to Visual Look Up. This is a feature on iOS where a user can tap on the ‘i’ symbol next to a photo and get more information about it. For instance, it could be a picture of your dog, and you can get more information about the breed, etc. The same can be done with pictures of flowers, plants and other objects.

In iOS 16, Apple will let users lift the subject from the background in Visual Look up. Apple says this works in Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, Safari, and more. Basically, one can isolate the subject by removing the background. But this is limited to phones running A12 Bionic or later.

Apple is adding new domains for Visual Look Up. It will now recognise birds, insects, and statues. This will require A12 Bionic or higher, and it will be available in English (Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK, U.S.) and other languages.

Apple has some camera features exclusive to the iPhone 13 series. For instance, there’s a new option to blur the foreground in portrait photos. Apple is also improving the video quality in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 pro series. Apple says the depth of field effect is now more accurate for profile angles.

