Samsung's Father's Day Sale: up to $4,000 off TVs, Galaxy S22 phones, Bespoke kitchen appliances & more – AppleInsider

Find Dad the perfect gift during Samsung’s Father’s Day Sale, with bonus freebies and cash savings on everything from S22 devices to 8K televisions.

Whether you’re looking to treat Dad to a summer filled with sports games and movies on a big-screen 8K TV or want to outfit the home with a new smart appliance, Samsung’s Father’s Day deals offer up to $4,000 in savings.

We’ve highlighted some of the top discounts below, but the full selection of Samsung deals can be found on Samsung’s website.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on additional Mac, Apple Watch and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running today:

Amazon's 25% discount on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 drives the price down to $300, an all-time low.

Wednesday's best deals include discounted Hasbro board games, 50% off Nintendo Switch 128GB SD card and 12-month family membership bundle, up to 38% off Teamgroup SATA SSDs, and much more.

This exclusive 16-inch MacBook Pro deal not only delivers the cheapest price available, but it's in stock at Apple Reseller Adorama, avoiding Apple's 2-month backorder delay.

