MoonPay Hires New Employees to Build Celebrity NFT Concierge Service – Coinspeaker

Following a quiet unveiling last year, MoonPay is working on its celebrity non-fungible token (NFT) concierge service. Two new employees who had just joined the team revealed the matter. Many companies are rolling out various services in the NFT space, and MoonPlay has come with its celebrity concierge service. However, many believe that the burgeoning industry is simply in its buzzing space, which may soon implode.

In February, a former associate director at Standard Chartered Bank, Charlotte Laborde, joined MoonPay as Strategy Lead to COO. Before joining MoonPay, Laborde served at the bank for 2 years and 2 months. On the 7th of June, the executive updated her job role on LinkedIn to Concierge Manager at MoonPay, corroborating the company’s move on celebrity NFT concierge service. In addition, Justin Johnson, who was creator partnerships lead for North America at Meta, also announced starting a new chapter in his career with MoonPay. In a LinkedIn announcement, Johnson wrote about joining the celebrity NFT concierge team at MoonPay.

“I have joined the Concierge Team responsible for helping celebrities and creators purchase NFTs and cryptocurrency. I’m looking forward to supporting MoonPay’s mission of making crypto accessible to over a billion people by 2030.”

MoonPay unveiled the beta version of its concierge service last year. Reports revealed that the company was working with TV host Jimmy Fallon and rapper Post Malone as clients for the beta version of the new functionality. At the time, MoonPay described the service as a “white glove service for high net worth individuals who want to purchase NFTs in the simplest way without all the hassle of setting up a wallet, buying crypto, using that crypto to purchase an NFT and then taking custody of it.”

Both Fallon and Malone have revealed that they acquired items from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. In an interview on the 11th of November 2021, Fallon said he used MoonPay’s service to purchase the NFT. MoonPay CEO Evan Soto-Wright also confirmed that Malone asked the company to help Malone to acquire his first Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Shortly after Fallon about his Ape NFT, he purchased an NFT on-air using MoonPay.

MoonPay is constantly in relationships with celebrities. Many top personalities like Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Bruce Willis, and American actor Matthew McConaughey contributed to the company’s latest round in April. MoonPay realized almost $87 million investment from a star-studded list of participants. Before the April financing, the company closed a $555 million Series A funding, pushing its valuation to $3.2 billion.

MoonPay allows users to trade crypto with credit cards, bank transactions, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. Additionally, the company trades its technology to alternative firms like Bitcoin.com.

Ibukun is a crypto/finance writer interested in passing relevant information, using non-complex words to reach all kinds of audience. Apart from writing, she likes to see movies, cook, and explore restaurants in the city of Lagos, where she resides.

