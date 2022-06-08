'Motherland: Fort Salem' Season 3 Trailer Released – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

Freeform has released the new trailer for the third and final season of “Motherland: Fort Salem”. Our favorite unit of witches returns for one last fight in the upcoming third and final season of “Motherland: Fort Salem,” which will premiere on JUNE 21 on Freeform at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The end of season 2 of “Motherland: Fort Salem” left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

You can view the Season 3 trailer below:

And also check out the new poster below:



The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil) and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler and Tracey Jeffrey.

The previous two seasons of “Motherland: Fort Salem” are available to stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally. A Disney+ release date for Season 3 in other regions has not been announced yet.

