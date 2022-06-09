Maine Baby Revived With Narcan After Ingesting Fentanyl – 92moose.fm

Ads

According to WGME 13, a baby is recovering from an overdose and a mother is in custody following an incident that happened in Lewiston, Maine on Sunday.

Officials say they were called to Knox Street in Lewiston at nearly 10:00 at night on Sunday for reports of an 'unconscious toddler'. When first responders arrived on the scene, they quickly located a lifeless 18-month-old boy, according to WGME.

During the incident, first responders began 'life saving measures' on the young boy. At that time, a witness that was on scene told officials that there was a chance that the 18-month-old may have ingested either fentanyl or Heroin.

After receiving that information, police used Narcan to intervene in the apparent overdose. WGME reports that after the Narcan was delivered into the child's system, he slowly began to regain consciousness.

The 18-month-old boy was then taken by rescue to Central Maine Medical Center. WGME reports that the young child is expected to recover from the apparent overdose.

The boy's mother, 20-year-old, Khadija Aden of Lewiston, was immediately charged with multiple counts.

Aden was charged by police with violating conditions of release as well as endangering the welfare of a child.



