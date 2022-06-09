Meet Ari Fournier: Everything About Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend – TheTealMango

Ads

The Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has been dating Ari Fournier for over a year now. We must say these two lovebirds have been going strong. Keep reading to catch deep insights into the story of Ari’s life.



Ari Fournier is a model by profession. She started her modeling career after she was scouted in Montreal when she was merely 15 years old. Post finishing high school, she joined an agency and turned her modeling career into a full-time endeavor.

To date, the French-Canadian supermodel has worked with many renowned brands all across the world. She has given the credit for her successful modeling career to working in London.



As per her bio at Premier Model Management, Ari moved to Europe after graduating college to further pursue modeling full time. Her big move has certainly paid off.

Fournier also has a YouTube channel where she posts videos about her career in modeling as well as a few beauty tips. In one of her Q&A sessions, she shared with her fans that she started modeling “at the same time as school” and that “for the two first years of her career,” she could only go out for gigs on the weekend.

Ari is a lover of pets and her Instagram feed is a testimony to that. Along with her stunning pictures from her professional photoshoots, Fournier’s Instagram feed is filled with adorable photos of cute animals, like her dogs, her horse, and her foster puppies.

A post shared by Ari Fournier (@ariloufournier)

At the moment, Ari has around 260k followers on the social media platform Instagram. We must tell you her Instagram is like a short tour of her life and her feed is beautiful.

Ari and Sprouse were first romantically linked to each other in February of 2021 when they were snapped together in Vancouver, Canada. The two of them were seen having brunch.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official in July 2021 when Cole posted a picture of Ari on his Instagram profile. “Tippi and the burds”, he captioned the post.

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)

During the same year in August, Ari posted a series of pictures on Instagram to wish her beau a very happy birthday. The model posted a few lovey-dovey photographs of herself and Cole on the occasion of his birthday.

Fournier wrote, “I’m very happy you were born ❤️ Happy birthday my love @colesprouse”, in the caption of the post.

A post shared by Ari Fournier (@ariloufournier)

On the other hand, Cole managed to return back the favor to Ari a few days later. He also put up a birthday post to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday on Instagram. He dropped a carousel of pictures of his ladylove on the platform.

“Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these. ❤️💋”, he captioned the post.

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)

Do you ship Cole and Ari together? Kindly let us know in the comments section below. Don’t forget to stay tuned with us for the latest updates from the world of showbiz.

