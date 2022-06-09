Polkadot price analysis: DOT remains consistent with bearish dynamics at $9.33 – Cryptopolitan

Ads

Polkadot price analysis reveals a relatively bearish approach today; the price has lost some of its value. In the last few days, the price of DOT has received much negative attention and has decreased to a significant degree. On June 4, 2022, the price suddenly crashed and went from $9.53 to $9.31. However, the price started to gain further positive momentum on the same day and regained a value of as much as $9.33. Today, on June 5, 2022, the price has seen somewhat negligible highs and has reached an all-day high of $9.33. However, the currency price of the cryptocurrency remains around $9.33.

Polkadot trades at $9.33 right now; Polkadot is up 0.59% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $252,111,079 and a live market cap of $9,211,308,684. Polkadot ranks at #11 in the cryptocurrency, with a circulating supply of 987,579,315 DOT coins.

Polkadot price analysis reveals the market volatility to follow an uncertain opening movement, which causes the DOT prices to become more susceptible to volatile change. As a result, the upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $9.88, acting as the strongest resistance for DOT. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $9.06, which represents the strongest support of DOT.

The DOT/USD crosses under the Moving Average curve indicating a bullish movement in the market. However, due to the recent breakout, the price appears to move downwards with a strong possibility of soon reversing the market to a bearish trend.

Polkadot price analysis reveals the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score to be 42, which falls in the lower-neutral region. The RSI score follows a linear movement in the stable region, signifying unfaltering stability. The DOT/USD price has found a stable place within the market and has anchored itself there. The equivalence of selling and buying activity causes the RSI to remain dormant.

Polkadot price analysis reveals the market volatility to enter a squeezing movement; it’s become so low as the resistance, and support bands come closer. The cryptocurrency price will follow the volatility and become less susceptible to volatile change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $10.76, acting as the strongest resistance for DOT. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $8.88, representing the strongest support of DOT.

The DOT/USD price appears to cross over the Moving Average curve signifying a bullish movement. The price moves upward towards the resistance band, attempting to break it. If the resistance breaks, the movement is expected to shift to a downward movement with bursts of volatility. The expected breakout could prove to be a good thing for the bears as they will have every chance to strike back and take the market completely. However, that would be a worst-case scenario in regards to the price of the cryptocurrency.

Polkadot price analysis reveals the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 39, indicating that the cryptocurrency is stable. Polkadot falls under the lower-neutral region. However, its position is bound to change as the RSI score follows a linear movement indicating the buying and selling activity equivalence.

Polkadot price analysis concludes that the cryptocurrency packs massive potential for positive movement; however, for now, the market is stuck and expected to break, which might cause hindrances in the way of bulls.

