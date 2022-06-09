Latest Galaxy S22 software update might be the best one yet – SamMobile

© 2022 SamMobile
Samsung has consistently released software updates to the Galaxy S22 to improve its performance and fix bugs. The March 2022 update brought an option to disable GOS (Game Optimization Service) for faster burst performance. However, the company’s latest update might be its best one yet.
A new software update for the Exynos 2200 version of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been released in Europe, Russia, and Ukraine. The update bears firmware version S90xBXXU1AVDA and doesn’t bring a new security patch. It still has the April 2022 security patch. It has a file size of around 485MB and fixes some performance issues.
Users have reported that they’ve experienced smoother scrolling and animations. Some users have also experienced faster performance while opening and using the camera app.
If you are a Galaxy S22 series user in Europe, you can now check for the latest software update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually.
Have you noticed performance improvements after installing the new Galaxy S22 software update? Let us know in the comments section below.
