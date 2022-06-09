Apple Announces macOS Ventura During WWDC 2022: Here is What You Have to Know – iTech Post

Ads

Mac users are in for one awesome treat as Apple unveiled the latest version of its desktop operating system during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Called macOS Ventura, the new version offers exciting, never before seen features that should excite Mac users everywhere, Apple announced on its website.

Here are some of the mouthwatering new features on the macOS Ventura that should take the Mac experience to a whole new level. Stage Manager gives Mac users a brand new way to stay concentrated on tasks at hand as they seamlessly switch between apps and windows. Another new feature called Continuity Camera utilizes the iPhone as the webcam on the Mac to execute things that are surely unprecedented, and with Handoff arriving to FaceTime, users can begin a FaceTime call on their iPhones or iPads and seamlessly pass the call over to their Mac.

In addition, Mail and Messages come with great new features that make the apps more exceptional than ever, while the new Safari introduces a passwordless future with passkeys. And with the impressive power and popularity of Apple processors, and new developer tools in Metal 3, gaming on Mac has never been this exhilarating.

Stage Manager, for one, intelligently organizes open apps and windows automatically to make users focus on their work efficiently and still view everything in a single glance. The window users are currently working in is shown prominently in the center, while other open windows are displayed on the left-hand side so users can easily and connveniently switch between windows.

Users can also group these windows together when doing specific tasks or projects that need different apps. Stage Manager works together with other macOS windowing tools, such as Mission Control and Spaces, as users are now able to get to their desktop with a single click.

Continuity Camera,on the other hand, now provides Mac users the ability to utilize their iPhones as webcams, and enables unpreedented new capabilitie s on a webcam. With Continuity, the Mac instantly recognizes and uses the camera on the iPhone when it is in close proximity – without having to wake or select it – as the iPhone can likewise link to the Mac wirelessly for enhanced flexibility.

Continuity Camera also offers innovative features to all Mac computers, such as Center Stage, Portrait mode, and the new Studio Light, which gorgeously illuminates a user’s face as the background is dimmed. Plus, Continuity Camera utilizes the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone to shift to Desk View, which simultaneously shows the user’s face and a top view of their desk, which is ideal for making DIY videos, showing FaceTime sketches , and so much more.

And with Handoff on FaceTime, users can start a FaceTime call on one Apple device and fluidly bring the call to another Apple device nearby. Users can be on a FaceTime call on iPhone or iPad, then bring the call to their Mac with just a single click, or commence a call on their Mac and shift to iPhone or iPad when they need to be on the go.

Meanwhile, the new Safari browser offers the fastest and most power-efficient browsing experience on the Mac, along with trailblazing privacy features. In macOS Ventura, Safari offers a powerful new way for a group of users to browse together: With shared Tab Groups, friends, family, and colleagues can share their favorite sites in Safari and see what tabs others are looking at live.

Users can also make a booknmark list on a shared Start Page, and even commence a Messages conversation or FaceTime call right from Safari – this is ideal for planning trips or researching for a project together.

Browsing in Safari is now safer and more convenient with passkeys, which are next-generation credentials that are more secure, easy to use, and designed to replace passwords. Passkeys are unique digital keys that stay on device and are never stored on a web server, so hackers can’t leak them or trick users into sharing them.

Passkeys make it simpler to sign in securely, using Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync across Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV with end-to-end encryption. They will also work across apps and the web, and users can even sign in to websites or apps on non-Apple devices using their iPhone.

In the biggest change to search in years, Mail now utilizes state-of-the-art methods to produce more relevant, accurate, and complete results. Users can swiftly find what they are looking for as soon as they click into search, such as recent emails, contacts, documents, photos, and more, even before they even start keying in relate keywords. Users can also schedule emails and even cancel delivery after clicking send. In addition, 5 and Mail now intelligently detects if items such as an attachment or cc’d recipient is missing from their message. In Mail, users can set reminders to revisit a message at a particular date and time, and receive automatic notifications to follow up on an email if there has been no response.

The Messages app on the Mac now has the ability to edit or cancel a recently sent message, mark a message as unread, or even recover accidentally deleted messages. Also, new collaboration features allow working with others quick and seamless. Now, when a user shares a file via Messages through the share sheet or drag and drop, they can also choose to share a copy or collaborate.

When they choose to collaborate, everyone on a Messages thread is automatically added. And when someone makes an edit to the shared document, activity updates are displayed at the top of the thread. Users can also participate in SharePlay sessions from their Mac right in Messages, chatting and joining in synchronized experiences.

Spotlight now includes an updated design that makes navigation easier, new features that offer a more consistent experience across Apple devices, and Quick Look for quickly previewing files. Users can now look for images in their photo library, across the system, and on the web. They can even search for their photos by location, people, scenes, or objects, and Live Text allows users to search by text inside images.

To be even more productive, users can now get actions from Spotlight, such as starting a timer, creating a new document, or running a shortcut. And Spotlight now includes results for artists, movies, actors, and TV shows, as well as businesses and sports.

The power of Apple processors allows every new Mac to run top gaming titles with ease, including Electronic Arts’ “GRID Legends” and Capcom’s “Resident Evil Village.” And since Apple chips also power the iPad, game developers can bring their AAA games to even more users, like “No Man’s Sky” from Hello Games, which will come to both Mac and iPad inlater 2022.

Metal 3, the latest version of the software that enhances the gaming experience on different Apple platforms, provides new features that take the gaming experience on Mac to new levels and reach the full potential of Apple silicon. MetalFX Upscaling enables developers to quickly render complex scenes by using less compute-intensive frames, and then execute resolution scaling and temporal anti-aliasing.

The result is accelerated performance that offers players a more responsive, immersive feel and graphics that look breathtaking. Game developers also gain from a new Fast Resource Loading API that decreades wait time by offering a more direct path from storage to the GPU, so games can easily access high-quality textures and geometry needed to create expansive worlds for realistic gameplay.

The developer beta of macOS Ventura is currently available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. A public beta will be available to Mac users next month at beta.apple.com. macOS Ventura will be available this fall as a free software update. For more information, including compatible Mac models, visit apple.com/macos/macos-ventura-preview. Features are subject to change. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages.

