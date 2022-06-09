The Dimensity 8100 SoC tops the AnTuTu charts for its target Android smartphone segment in May 2022 – Notebookcheck.net

The AnTuTu benchmarking group has now completed its Android smartphone performance research for the month of May 2022, and has found that its rankings for the top end of the market have remained unchanged compared to those of April, leaving the Black Shark 5 Pro, RedMagic 7 Pro and Legion Y90 in their leading positions.
This might not be too much of a surprise, as there have been few top-end launches in the latest month of 2022. The premium mid-range sector, on the other hand, has taken the limelight instead with multiple new launches. Five of the newly-debuted devices have shot to the top of the AnTuTu rankings when corrected for their price- and specs-range.
The Vivo S15 Pro (12GB RAM/256GB internal storage) has beaten its new counterparts to the top spot, followed by the Realme GT Neo 3 (12/256GB) and the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ (8GB/256GB), all of which ship with the Dimensity 8100 processor.
Perhaps this should not come as much of a surprise either, as the 8100 is the higher-end of its sub-flagship MediaTek SoC series. However, there is a twist to the tale: the chipset is available as vanilla and ‘MAX‘ variants, the latter of which has failed to beat the former in their inaugural battle for AnTuTu rankings.
The top 5 is entirely composed of devices based on it, with the exception of the Reno8 Pro+ at #4. Even the OnePlus Ace, the world’s inaugural 8100-MAX device, has only managed to finish at #6.
