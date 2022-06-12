Apple iPhone 14 preview: all the news and rumours that actually matter – Stuff

Search
With WWDC 2022 dominating the tech world this June, the time is riper than ever to bite in to the latest juicy iPhone 14 rumours. This year’s crop is looking sweeter than ever, so while we like won’t see the next Apple flagship released until September, there is plenty of gossip about what iPhone 14 specs and new features we might see come autumn. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming device.
Last year brought us the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, a typically powerful flagship duo, while earlier this year we’ve already been treated to one new Apple phone in the iPhone SE 3, which is the handset to consider you’re looking for the best cheap iPhone right now.
Further down the line in 2022, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are primed to be one of the biggest new iPhone updates in years, with Apple rumoured to be introducing an all-new design with this year’s line-up. In fact, it may be that Apple gives us four new iPhone 14 models, if one bit of speculation is to be believed. Read on as we reveal all the latest iPhone 14 specs, release date, and price rumours you actually need to know about.
Arguably the single biggest iPhone 14 rumour is that this year’s line-up will usher in a new design for the flagship. We’ve heard noises about this since back in January, when the ‘dash dot’ camera cut out first reared its head, and we’ve since seen some pretty convincing images of an iPhone 14 Pro Max with no notch.
Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7
Under the hood, Apple typically unveils a new chip to power its flagship each year, which in 2022 would mean the advent of the Apple A16. That processor almost certainly will come to pass this autumn, though how many new iPhones it features in is up for debate. The latest gossip suggests that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get an Apple A16 chip, with the more entry-level iPhone 14 and 14 Max sticking with an upgraded version of the A15 from 2021.
Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX
There could also be room for up to 8GB of RAM in some iPhone 14 Pro models, if the rumour mill is to be believed, while Android fans will no doubt smirk at the idea that the the next iPhone is being linked with an always-on display. This is a smartphone feature that’s proved to be hugely popular on devices powered by the Google designed mobile operating system, and its adoption by the iPhone would be seen as a coup of sorts.
We can talk about the likely iPhone 14 release date with more confidence than most other upcoming smartphones, as Apple has stuck to an early September launch for its flagship each year pretty religiously.
If we take a look at the last handful of iPhone release dates, the only real outlier is 2020’s October launch during peak Covid. Depending on the device, Apple might not start shipping it until October or November, but the Cupertino-based tech giant has historically revealed its new iPhones on the first or second Tuesday of September.
Take a look and see for yourself:
Based on this, we’d expect Apple to hold a special iPhone 14 launch event on Tuesday, September 13 this year, although history suggests there may be some wiggle room of a week either side.
Typically, pre-orders open the new iPhone gets released about 10 days laters, leading us to put our money on a provisional Friday, September 23 iPhone 14 release date. Note that while Apple is very consistent with its product launch strategy, this is still unconfirmed and we won’t know for sure until later this year when Apple sends out invites to its fall special event.
The price of the iPhone 14 will depend on which model you opt for, with the standard iPhone 14 model being considerably cheaper than a top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max. Pricing also invariably dependson how much storage you want on your handset. To give an example of the discrepancy, the iPhone 13 can cost as ‘little’ as £779 for the cheapest 128GB model – or set you back an eye-watering £1549 if you go for a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t look likely to change with the iPhone 14 family. The next Apple flagship could be its most expensive yet, if anything. According to one analyst, Apple is considering an iPhone price hike outside of the US as it looks to balance the books in an uncertain economic climate. Things like the ongoing impact of the pandemic in countries crucial to the Apple supply chain like China mean that a price hike might be necessary – or it might not.
Whatever the case, the best indication we have of starting iPhone 14 price points is the last generation. An extra hundred bucks or so may get slapped on, but it’s likely to stay in the same ballpark, as Apple might say out in California.
If the iPhone 14 price does go north, it’s worth remembering that Apple hasn’t increased the price of the iPhone for a few years, and typically does so when it introduces a design overhaul or major new feature set – both of which could be on the cards with the iPhone 14.
As well as all the iPhone 14 rumours already doing the rounds, there’s plenty of things we’d like to see from the 2022 iPhone 14. Some are releated to the gossip we’ve heard, others purely gleaned from the warped minds of Team Stuff.
You probably won’t be surprised by this addition to the list, but it’s time for the notch to go. The notch at the top of the iPhone display has been around since the iPhone X in 2017, and selfie cameras have evolved since then.
Numerous Android smartphones have switched to a hole punch style camera, which is just a cut-out for the camera–no extra borders. Some have even trialled an under-screen camera, though they’re a few years away from being Apple-standard.
Early reports have suggested that Apple is working on a hole punch style camera, but there’ll be two of them. One cut-out for the camera, another for the Face ID sensors. It’s a design choice that will take some getting used to (if we’re putting it nicely), but it’s still a step-up from the notch.
However, one point to consider that brings this dream crashing down is the notch on the 2021 MacBook Pro. The notch on the laptop seems to suggest Apple is adding more notches rather than taking them away, which doesn’t bode well for the iPhone’s notch.
As people have been masked up over the past couple of years, Face ID has shown a glaring flaw… it needs to see your face. Apple has implemented some workarounds, such as using the Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone, or even ignoring the mask in iOS 15.4 (which works well in the beta we’ve used).
But, these solutions have been patchy, and not quite as elegant as we’d expect from Apple. Plus, Face ID being able to recognise you with a mask on does pose some security questions.
What better time to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone, either under display or in the power button, like the latest iPad mini. It’s faster, more reliable, and beloved by everyone. Plus, if Apple includes both Face ID and Touch ID on the iPhone 14, it’ll be the most secure smartphone available on the market.
We’ve seen a few rumours that 8K video recording is coming to the iPhone 14, and it’s a massive “Yes please!” from us.
The iPhone is already the best smartphone for video recording, and 8K capabilities will just catapult the iPhone 14 to a whole new level. We’re beginning to see 8K displays become more commonplace, so it’s time you could record content to watch in all those crispy pixels.
Perhaps controversially, it’s time for Apple to remove the ports from the iPhone, starting with the iPhone 14.
The Lightning connector can no longer cut it, with USB-C taking the crown as the de-facto standard. It’s much faster, more efficient, and it’s making its way to some Apple devices. But we’ve expected Apple to remove the ports from the iPhone for a long time, so let’s skip USB-C and go straight there.
The Apple Watch Series 7 showcased a new file-transfer using the wireless connector for recovery. If you can charge, move files, and manually recover your iPhone all from MagSafe, why do we need the port? Granted, USB-C would be slightly faster, but this wireless connection is already better than Lightning, even before Apple has adapted it for the iPhone.
Couple this with almost everyone using wireless headphones, e-SIMs, and AirDrop, it’s time to get rid of all the ports from the iPhone, once and for all. Let’s see Jonny Ive’s design aspiration for the iPhone come true, it’s about time.
Periscope camera technology involves multiple camera lenses at an angle, to decrease a smartphone camera’s size, improve zoom, and increase the megapixel count. We’ve seen Samsung’s flagships introduce the camera, and now we want it to come to the iPhone.
Introducing a periscope camera on the iPhone 14 would allow Apple to finally remove the camera bump, match Samsung’s zoom capabilities, and improve picture quality. The iPhone already boasts some of the best camera technology available, so why not add the latest-and-greatest as well.
Another potentially controversial feature we want to see return to the iPhone 14 is 3D Touch. The last iPhone range to include the feature was the iPhone XS in 2018, but it’s time for the feature to return.
3D touch included an extra screen layer on the iPhone that allows you to press a deeper level of the screen. For those that can’t remember, it’s like Haptic Touch… but better.
It’s unlikely that Apple will bring this feature back after killing it off, but we’d love to see it. It was a completely unique feature that had promise to bring an extra dimension to the iPhone. 3D Touch never got the love it deserved, and we’d love to see it back.
According to reports, Apple is working on a subscription model for its hardware products, specifically the iPhone. With this subscription, you’d be renting an iPhone rather than buying it outright or paying it off over a contract.
With a subscription like this, you may actually end up saving money on your iPhone package, with the bells and whistles thrown in too. Think your iPhone, AppleCare, and Apple One all in one monthly subscription.
Apple wouldn’t need any extra tech to make this work, so we see no reason this wouldn’t be ready to launch alongside the iPhone 14.
You’ll notice that we didn’t include anything about the iPhone’s design or chipset. The early leaks of the iPhone 14 design from Jon Prosser show the device returning to an iPhone 4-esque design. We absolutely love it, but Apple’s already working on it.
As for the chip, Apple blows us away with performance every year, so we didn’t want to waste one of our wishes on a more powerful chip.
Additional words by Connor Jewiss
Stuff
