Samsung To Improve UI Animations With Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 – Android Headlines

With the launch of Android 13 this fall, Samsung will introduce its One UI 5.0 custom software. It's a major OS update and should bring a host of new features, improvements, and other changes to the Korean firm's Android-powered smartphones and tablets. One of the key One UI 5.0 changes will significantly improve UI animations, SamMobile has exclusively learned . The animations will reportedly get faster, allowing for a smoother navigating experience across the system.The new report doesn't go into details regarding the changes that system animations will see with One UI 5.0. Perhaps the changes are minor but will add to the overall user experience. With more devices now coming with 90Hz or 120Hz display refresh rates, faster animations will certainly make navigating smoother. Even Google is making changes to Android system animations with Android 13. The fingerprint unlocking animation, loading of apps onto the homescreen, notification tray expansion animation, and transition from one settings page to another will all feel faster on the next Android version.As things stand, not much else is known about One UI 5.0. Samsung is actively developing the new software and will likely start beta testing it in the coming months. The company may share more information about the new features and improvements that One UI 5.0 will bring to its Galaxy smartphones and tablets at its annual Developers' Conference (SDC 2022) event. SDC 2022 is expected to take place in October. We expect to learn SDC 2022. We will be closely monitoring the developments and will let you know as and when we have any new information.While we have our eyes set on One UI 5.0, Samsung is also readying a minor update to One UI 4.1, the latest iteration of its custom Android software. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables should ship with Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1 . Unfortunately, we don't have much information regarding the new features and changes that will be part of this minor update. All we know is that it will fix the issues with the Wonderland module of Samsung's Good Lock customization and personalization tool on its foldables.With the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 expected to go official in the second week of August, we may hear more about One UI 4.1.1 in the coming weeks. We don't have much hope for flashy new features but there may be some nice goodies for the foldable duo. We will keep you posted.Copyright ©2022 Android Headlines. All Rights Reserved.Sumit is passionate about technology and has been professionally writing on tech since 2017. He's a mathematics graduate by education and enjoys teaching basic mathematics tricks to school kids in his spare time. Sumit believes in artificial intelligence and dreams of a fully open, intelligent and connected world.

