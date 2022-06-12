Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Algorand & DogeCoin — Asian Wrap 01 Apr – FXStreet

Ads

Polkadot price has rallied 20% in the last two weeks, establishing a new swing high at $23.33. It was forecasted on March 15 that a triangle formation could project a 38% rally for the Polkadot price. Now that the DOT price has halfway validated the corrective WXY pattern, the bulls are experiencing downside pressure from the bears.





Algorand price has consolidated all week as the digital asset currently hovers at $0.92. It was mentioned in last week's thesis that the bulls would likely be trailing up stops as the first target for the March 16th trade setup was successfully reached at $0.87.





DogeCoin price fooled traders this week as price impulsively blew past pullback zones. DogeCoin price has rallied since last week's thesis, establishing a new swing high at $0.1544. When analyzing the rally on the 2-day Chart, the popular meme coin seems to have breached the parallel trend channel, which fits standard Wave 3 criteria.



XRP is set to possibly print a new low by or over the weekend as another batch of dollar strength roils markets and makes every risk asset slip to the downside. With cryptocurrencies in the forefront of these headwinds, interest and buying power could wind down, opening room for bears to go in for the kill and possibly trigger new lows for 2022, erasing the small incurred gains from May and June in the process. Expect to see bulls squashed like flies against the wall and finally squeezed out of their positions around $0.37 before price drops like a stone some 18% towards $0.30.

The creator of Cardano has announced changes in IOHK’s plans for the Vasil hard fork in response to the LUNA crash. Hoskinson told ADA's community that the de-peg and decline of Terraform Lab’s sister tokens LUNC (previously known as LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) have prompted developers to be more careful in implementing future upgrades.

Shiba's burn rate has plummeted 70.7% overnight, over half of the meme coin’s supply is under circulation. Shiba Inu coin price hit its lowest level in eight months, seeing a rise in selling pressure across exchanges. On-chain activity in SHIB coin has dropped 94% since November 2021, alongside shrinking social dominance.

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETH could be heading next.

BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.

