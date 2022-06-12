Apple Releases tvOS 15.5.1 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today released tvOS 15.5.1, a minor update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.5.1 comes about 10 days after the launch of tvOS 15.5.



tvOS 15.5.1 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 15.5.1 automatically.

Apple’s tvOS updates are typically more minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes, performance updates, and small tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes.

Apple does not offer detailed release notes for its tvOS updates, but the company does offer some tvOS information through the tvOS support document. According to the support document, the update addresses an issue where music could stop playing after a short time.

