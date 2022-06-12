Where to find gas prices in Point Roberts? – Delta Optimist

Ads

With soaring costs at the pump in Metro Vancouver, the Optimist is pleased to now provide updated gas prices in Point Roberts.

This page, that also includes prices around the city, can be found on our home page feature tab located here.

Although GasBuddy posts the station prices by the U.S. gallon and in American dollars, a quick conversion will give B.C. residents an idea if it’s worth the trip.

A U.S. gallon is equal to 3.78 litres. So for an example, the price of a $4.83 a gallon (divided by 3.78) works out to $1.27 (US). The currency conversion then brings the cost to $1.60 Canadian a litre.

