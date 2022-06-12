How to download or update USB Type C Drivers on Windows 11/10 – TheWindowsClub

Ads

The Windows Club

TheWindowsClub covers authentic Windows 11, Windows 10 tips, tutorials, how-to’s, features, freeware. Created by Anand Khanse, MVP.

Do you want to download or update USB Type C Drivers on Windows 11/10? If yes, this guide features step-by-step instructions to get the work done. A USB C or USB Type C is a 24 pin USB connector system using which you can connect a wide range of devices. Earlier, the USB Type C ports were only limited to smartphones, but now, almost all the latest Windows PCs come with USB Type-C support.



if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-3′,’ezslot_5′,873,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-3-0’)};To use USB Type-C, you need to ensure that your system features the updated USB Type-C drivers. Continue with this guide to find out how to download or update USB Type C Drivers on your Windows 11 PC.

What is USB C?

In layman’s terms, USB C can be considered a special USB plug with a unique cable and wiring. Similar to any other USB cable, USB Type C is also used to transmit both data and power. The significant difference between USB Type C and its predecessor, USB A, is the shape. The Type C is oval in shape – completely symmetrical, ensuring that there’s no chance to insert into wrong ports. The main criteria that differentiate USB C from other standard cables are,

Power capability Speed Supported data protocol

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[300,250],’thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_1′,829,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4-0’)};The transfer speed depends on the device your connecting it to. For instance, if you have connected a USB Type C cable to a USB 3.1 port, you will get 10 GB per second transfer speed. The USB 3.2 port will offer 20 GB per second data transfer speed, whereas the Thunderbolt 3 port will offer 40 GB per second. Talking about power, the USB Type C can charge portable devices like smartphones, laptops, power banks and more. Although similar to Type A, Type C also offers just 2.5 watts of power. But if the device features PD aka Power Delivery protocol, then the USB-C can deliver up to 100 watts of power.

To know more about USB-C, you can check out our detailed guide on What is USB-C? How to add USB-C Port to Windows laptop?

Download or update USB Type C Drivers on Windows 11/10

Now that you have a piece of prior knowledge about USB Type C let’s check out how you can install, download or update Type C drivers on Windows 11.

Normally when you connect a USB to your PC the driver will get automatically installed. Now there are two ways by which you can get the work done. The first method features downloading and updating drivers via Device Manager. Whereas, in the second method, you will have to use the OEM website to get the desired result. So, let’s begin.

Note: Before getting into the steps, make sure your Windows PC supports USB Type C. As it turns out, Type C is still a new thing for Windows PC. If you have an older system, the chances are low that it will feature a USB Type C port.

1] Use the Device Manager

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-4′,’ezslot_4′,826,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-4-0’)};



You can use the Device Manager of your Windows 11 PC to download or update the USB Type C drivers. To do so, follow the below steps.

To begin with, press the Windows + X shortcut key to open the control centre. Select Device Manager from the list of options. The device manager window will pop up featuring all the hardware and drivers installed on your system. Double-tap on Universal Serial Bus controllers to expand the option. Right-click on eXtensible Host Controller, and from the context menu, choose update driver. In the following window, select Search automatically for drivers option. Now, Windows will look for any new driver, specifically, USB driver update. If found, it will automatically begin the downloading process.

Once the installation process is complete, close the window and restart your system. Upon restart, you will see that system features the latest USB Type C, driver.

Read: Windows takes long time to Shutdown when connected USB Type-C Charger

2] Use OEM website

The next thing you can try is downloading the Type C driver from the OEM website. But to use this method, you need to make sure you have the Service Tag, Product ID or Model number of your system. Once you have all these things with you, visit the official website and search for a USB Type C driver.

The process will be different for different manufacturers; therefore, you can visit the manufacturer’s website to find out how to download drivers for your system. Once you have downloaded the drivers, restart your system for changes to take effect.

Read: How to set up and use USB-C charging base for Surface Slim Pen

Why is my USB-C not recognised?

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-banner-1′,’ezslot_7′,682,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-banner-1-0’)};They can be multiple reasons why Windows is struggling to recognize USB-C. If the cable doesn’t support the USB C feature, similar to the connected device, you will face the problem. The issue will also occur if the device is connected to the incorrect USB C port.

How do I fix my USB-C port not working?

There are various steps you can take if the USB C port is not working. To solve the problem, you can download the latest USB driver update, turn off USB selective suspend, check DisplayPort Alternate Mode, and run the Hardware and Device troubleshooter. But before all, make sure the connected device or dongle supports USB C.

Read Next: How to fix USB-C problems on your Windows computer.

Date: March 25, 2022

Aman Kumar is a student of Information Technology and a tech enthusiast by passion. He loves hanging out with the latest tech and gadgets. If not writing, you’ll find him managing his crypto portfolio.

June 10, 2022

June 8, 2022

May 29, 2022

May 28, 2022

Copyright © 2022 The Windows Club

source