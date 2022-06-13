Apple September event — possible date, iPhone 13, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more – Tom's Guide

Ads

By Kate Kozuch published 24 May 22

Here’s what could be announced at the next Apple Event

The next Apple event with hardware announcements could take place as soon as September, though if Apple uses the same protocol as the last few years, there could be multiple Apple events in the fall.

What are we expecting to see before the end of the year? The iPhone 14 is the most anticipated announcement, while the Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 are other possible product launches happening sooner rather than later.

Before then, we’ll have WWDC 2022 on June 7. The annual developer’s keynote will likely debut iOS 15, watchOS 9 and the software for iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Apple usually holds an event in September, and so far we have no reason to believe anything will change in 2022. The September 2022 Apple Event exact date won’t be known until about to weeks before the before, when invitations are sent out.

For reference, the iPhone 13 event took place on September 14 last year, while the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 event took place on September 15 the year before. The second or third week of September seems to Apple’s preferred event window.



The iPhone 14 rumors are starting to heat up, with the latest intel suggesting the 2022 iPhone could offer the biggest changes in years. We could see a slimmer design, a faster A16 Bionic chip and an improved main camera. Who knows? A USB-C port is even possible for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

More than that, the standard iPhone 14 lineup could see a major shakeup. The mini is expected to be killed in favor of a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro comparison goes over what we expect to be different.



We haven’t heard much on the iPad Pro front, but that doesn’t mean the Pro model won’t see a refresh in the spring. Apple launched the iPad Pro (2021) at the last spring event, after all.

The iPad Pro 2022 could sport the M1 Pro chip found in the latest MacBook Pro computers, but another rumor suggests that the next iPad could benefit from the first 3-nanometer chip. We don’t know much about this new chip beyond possible boosts to both performance and efficiency.

A new iPad Pro 2022 rumor backs up some of these claims, while also touting a larger battery and potentially wireless MagSafe charging facilitated by a magnetic Apple logo on the tablet. Time will tell if these prove to be correct, but we’ve rounded up the biggest iPad Pro 2022 rumors thus far for your perusal.



There have been rumors swirling around an upgraded Mac mini with a M1X chip and potentially a new design. The jury is out on whether this device will be shown off at the next Apple event.

iDrop News (opens in new tab) claims insider information from a person involved in Apple’s marketing that said Apple had originally planned to launch a new Mac mini alongside the upcoming MacBook Pros but will delay the launch in order to let the laptop “shine.”

However, the same report claims supply chain insider information, which has production for a new Mac mini ramping up. As such, there’s a chance a new Mac mini could be revealed soon; when exactly isn’t clear.

Adding to the speculation around the rumored new device, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now predicted (opens in new tab) that the upgrade Mac mini will indeed launch in 2022, although he didn’t give any hint as to exactly when.

The last Apple event took place in March and saw the launch of several new devices.

iPhone SE (2022): This pint-sized powerhouse has the same chipset at iPhone 13. While we wish the cameras were a bit better, the pocket-ability of this phone and processor speed make it a great $429 handset.

Apple iPad Air (2022): The new iPad Air packs M1 power into a thin and light tablet.

Mac Studio: Apple’s Mac Studio can deliver more power than almost any other computer on the market, and it packs it all into a quiet, well-designed chassis that looks good on a desk. It’s an excellent desktop for creatives, families and students, though getting one with an ultra-fast M1 Ultra chip will cost you quite a bit.

Apple Studio Display: Apple’s Studio Display is a great companion to Macs and iPads thanks to its excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. For non-Apple devices, it’s an overly expensive 5K secondary display.

Other products we’ve heard early rumors about include the AirPods Pro 2, which are arguably due for a refresh. Further on the horizon are Apple Glasses or an Apple VR and mixed reality headset. And an Apple Car could come at some point down the road.

Tim Cook is allegedly planning to step down after “one more” big product reveal sometime between 2025 and 2028, so at least one of those innovations could be a few years out.

So, keep your eyes tuned to Tom’s Guide, as we’ve got our eyes on Apple events.

Kate Kozuch is an editor at Tom’s Guide covering smartwatches, TVs and everything smart-home related. Kate also appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom’s Guide TikTok account (opens in new tab), which you should be following. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her on an exercise bike, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.

