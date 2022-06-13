The Global Geomarketing Software Market is expected to grow by $ 16.85 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.93% during the forecast period – GlobeNewswire

Ads

Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geomarketing Software Market 2022-2026"

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the geomarketing software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices, increasing use of location data-based decision-making, and the need to improve business efficiency.

The geomarketing software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The geomarketing software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• cloud-based

• on-premises

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

This study identifies the advent of big data and location-based analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the geomarketing software market growth during the next few years. Also, the evolution of programmatic advertisement buying and the use of AI in geomarketing software for digital advertising will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on geomarketing software market covers the following areas:

• Geomarketing software market sizing

• Geomarketing software market forecast

• Geomarketing software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geomarketing software market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bluedot Industries Pty. Ltd, CartoDB Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Egon Srl, Galigeo SAS, GEOBLINK SL, GeoConcept SAS, GfK SE, International Business Machines Corp., Kumulos Ltd., Nexiga GmbH, Oracle Corp., Quuppa Oy, Radar Labs Inc., Reveal Mobile Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., UrbiStat Srl, and WIGeoGIS Softwareerstellungs und Handels GmbH. Also, the geomarketing software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

