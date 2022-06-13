IHC Reveals KuCoin Listing in a Massive Event – KULR-TV

Ads

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jun 10, 2022–

Munkhjin Otgonbaatar, co-founder and COO of Ih Bit Global, revealed that IHC will be listed on KuCoin on Jun. 10 th in a live event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005856/en/

This news was unveiled at a massive public event held at the National Amusement Park of Mongolia, in the heart of its capital city, Ulaanbaatar. The event is the second in a series of events planned by Ih Bit Global to showcase their project progress to investors and IHC users.

By listing on KuCoin, IHC continues expanding its availability to potential investors and keeps the project’s momentum up. It also provides crypto traders and IHC users a new premium venue to trade.

“We are excited to witness the fast-growing of blockchain and crypto technology in Mongolia,” said Marketing and PR manager of KuCoin Mr. Jing Cheung in a video message during the event. “And we are also delighted to announce that, with our collaboration with IHC, the IHC token will be listed on KuCoin on Jun. 10 th this year.”

IHC is a cross-chain cryptocurrency, running on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks. One of the most revolutionary features of IHC is its Blockchain Adaptability Protocol, which enables it to transition to new blockchains as necessary. The Blockchain Adaptability Protocol allows IHC to switch easily from Binance to Ethereum 2.0, Cardano, or any other blockchain to ensure diversification.

About IHC:

Launched in August 2021, IHC raised $10 million in just 30 seconds in its IEO. The project aims to provide investors with an alternate payment instrument that they can hedge against inflation with its primary features, including but not limited to blockchain adaptability protocol, deflationary initiatives, decentralization, and unique burn protocol. IHC burns itself annually from its total market capitalization at the US inflation rate to keep its store of value — and will continue to do so until its total market capitalization becomes equal to the number of IHC tokens in the token holders’ wallets

About Ih Bit Global

Ih Bit Global was established in 2021 and in its short history, the group has become a significant player in the crypto sector of Asia by branching out into different fields, including IHC – a cross-chain cryptocurrency, X-meta – a crypto exchange powered by Binance Cloud, IHC Esports – a top-tier professional e-sports team, and IHC Apes – a professional basketball team competing in the top division of Mongolia.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 600 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2022, KuCoin secured a $150 million pre-Series B funding round, bringing its valuation to $10 billion. The recent influx of capital will allow KuCoin to go beyond centralized trading services and expand its presence in Web 3.0, including crypto wallets, GameFi, DeFi, and NFT platforms through investment arms like KuCoin Labs and KuCoin Ventures. KCC, the public chain built by KuCoin’s community members, will also be a significant infrastructure where resources will be deployed to create a decentralized ecosystem. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. Also, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts.

