Spontaneous combustion: Exploding Samsung phone could have destroyed Garner home – WRAL News

If you previously used a social network to login to WRAL.com, click the “Forgot your password” link to reset your password.
Dow sinks 600 points and stocks enter bear market on worries of drastic rate hikes
Firefighters battle flames at unoccupied apartment building
Pedestrian struck on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for tots
New York City Is Lifting Mask Mandate for Toddlers Monday
Extreme heat: It could feel like 109 degrees on Monday, hotter Tuesday
Phoenix, Vegas, Denver post records amid Southwest heat wave
From Category 1 to hurricane Category 5 – Here's what you need to know about the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale
Slavens' walk-off hit lifts Arkansas over UNC 4-3, to CWS
Daniel Suárez grabs historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma
Duke hoops adds Illinois graduate transfer Grandison
Rising cost of gas has some looking for extra work, limiting travel
How this mom is using coupons to combat inflation
Cary angel investor's home hits the market at $8.3 million
DRAUGHON DRAWS: Jan. 6 hearings. What GOP didn't see, hear or say
MAUREEN DOWD: Donald Trump – American Monster
Editorial: Oil companies should pay windfall profits tax
As food prices surge, these tips can help you save
Inflation costing US households more than $400 more per month
Gas prices push inflation to 40-year high
Raleigh company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into your home
Take home a dog or cat for free at Fayetteville animal shelter
Growing demand for tech workers is a bright spot in Triangle; other openings decline
Foodie news: Bodega holds grand opening with carnival, live music (June 10, 2022)
R&B, rock, new wave, covers: Get to know these Raleigh local bands worth a listen
Looking for family fun? Raleigh ranks 43rd best city in U.S., Durham 77th
Businesses say climate change is impacting tourism
Young workers looking for jobs offering unlimited vacation
Researchers want to stop obesity before it starts
Published: 2022-04-22 16:31:00
Updated: 2022-04-22 17:17:14
Posted April 22, 2022 4:31 p.m. EDT
Updated April 22, 2022 5:17 p.m. EDT
By Adam Owens, WRAL reporter
Garner, N.C. — A Garner woman feels lucky to have a home tonight after returning to smoke and flames.
She says the danger is something you have in your home – maybe even in your pocket right now.
The fire caused by her Samsung cell phone randomly exploding on her countertop was bad enough that a nearby fire department responded.
Sarah, who did not want to share her last name, says there was no warning anything was wrong with her phone before it went up in smoke.
“This must be the battery,” she says. “Burnt to a crisp.”
Sarah says she’s fortunate her home wasn’t burnt to a crisp as well. She arrived home on Wednesday and was surprised to see a lot of smoke.
“There was smoke, there was little flares coming up, and it started busting out in huge flames,” she says.
Scorch marks are still visible on her counter where the phone had been sitting when it exploded.
“That got really hot,” she says. “It probably went like boom, like sizzled.”
She grabbed the phone and threw it out the door of her home — where it left burn marks on the deck outside.
A doorbell camera caught firefighters arriving. They placed fans to clear out the smoke.
“The firefighter came in the house and looked and said, ‘You are lucky you did not lose your house,'” she says.
Fire investigators say the captain on scene believed the fire was caused by a malfunctioning device.
Sarah’s phone is a Samsung. She says it did not get hot or show any obvious signs of danger – but lines had started to appear on the screen.
“But nothing major to tell you something was wrong with the phone,” she says.
WRAL News reached out to Samsung for a comment, In a statement, the company said: Samsung stands behind the quality and safety of the mobile devices in use in the U.S.
They say they have reached out to Sarah to retrieve the device and learn more about the specifics behind this experience.
Sarah says the phone was not plugged in at the time of the fire. Fortunately she was not seriously injured.
Back in 2016, fires in the Samsung Note 7 led to the largest phone recall in history, when about 2.5 million devices were recalled around the world.
An investigation found the phone’s casing was too small for the batteries, causing them to short-circuit and overheat.
Samsung later formed a battery advisory group and changed quality controls to prevent it from happening again.
Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
©2022 Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc.