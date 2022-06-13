How to watch live TV on Hulu in 2022: price, plans, add-ons – Business Insider

Ads

Hulu is well known for its on-demand library of shows and movies, but the streaming service also gives members the option to add live TV networks to their subscription. Hulu + Live TV plans start at $70 a month and include over 80 channels, as well as access to Disney Plus and ESPN+.

Instead of waiting until the next day to watch new episodes of “This Is Us” or “Atlanta,” Hulu + Live TV gives you the chance to watch shows as they air. This can make Hulu + Live TV a convenient alternative to cable and satellite packages that cost more.

Hulu + Live TV starts at $70 a month. This plan includes ad-supported access to Hulu’s entire streaming catalog, over 80 live channels, and full access to Disney Plus and ESPN+.

If you want ad-free access to Hulu’s on-demand catalog, you need to upgrade to Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV for $76 a month.

Hulu + Live TV offers more than 80 channels. The lineup features local networks in many markets, including ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Hulu also has live sports, news, and entertainment via major networks like ESPN, NBCSN, FX, CNN, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Bravo, History, Discovery, Food Network, and more. The streaming service added access to more channels in 2021, too, including ViacomCBS networks like Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central.

Check out our roundup of Hulu + Live TV channels to see a full list of networks that are included.

All Hulu + Live TV users now have access to unlimited cloud DVR at no extra cost. With unlimited cloud DVR, you can record as many episodes of your favorite TV shows as you want.

Each program you record will be available for on-demand playback for up to nine months after the recording date. Playback for recordings includes the option to fast forward and rewind.

Hulu + Live TV also includes support for streaming on two screens simultaneously. For an extra $10 a month, you can upgrade to Unlimited Screens, which allows you to watch Hulu on as many screens as you want, as long as the devices are connected to the Wi-Fi network you’ve designated your “home network.”

With the Unlimited Screens upgrade, subscribers can also stream on up to three mobile devices on-the-go, or outside of the home Wi-Fi network.

If you’re not already subscribed to one of Hulu’s on-demand plans, signing up for Hulu + Live TV is a simple process. Here’s a rundown of how to sign up:

If you’re already an existing subscriber to one of Hulu’s on-demand plans, upgrading to the Hulu + Live TV service is also very simple.

As of December 2021, all Hulu + Live TV memberships now include Disney Plus and ESPN+ as part of a subscription. Subscribers no longer need to pay any extra for the bundle.

Hulu + Live TV offers add-on channel bundles, in addition to premium channel add-ons.

For an extra monthly fee you can add streaming access to a premium network. All of these add-ons come with movies and television shows that are exclusive to each service:

For $8 a month, you can add access to these 16 channels:

For $5 a month, gain access to seven Spanish-language channels:

For $10 a month, you can watch hours of sports with:

Ted Soqui/Contributor/Getty Images

Most smart TVs and media players come with the Hulu app already installed, so once you sign up online you’ll be able to stream instantly. You can also stream the service through the Hulu mobile app or the Hulu website.

You can find a full list of devices that support Hulu + Live TV on Hulu’s website.

