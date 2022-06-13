20 flawless Instagram bio ideas to bookmark today – The Upcoming

Ads

Instagram bio ideas can be difficult to come by. When asking how to get more followers on Instagram, having an optimised bio is crucial. Users need to write something amazing to capture their audience’s attention. After all, people make their assumptions within seven seconds of meeting a person or a brand.

Unfortunately, with so many brands, individuals and influencers now on Instagram, it often seems like all the good bios have already been taken. That’s why it’s so important to keep upgrading and experimenting with new bio ideas.

Here’s what any good Instagrammer needs to know about creating a flawless bio.

What’s an Instagram bio?

The Instagram bio is the 150-character underneath the username on an Instagram profile page. The bio tells customers or prospective followers who the page owner is, and why they should keep reading or consider shopping with the company.

Ideally, a business’s Instagram bio should convey a brand personality, show the audience they’re in the right place and set itself apart from the competition. After reading the bio, people should have a good idea of what the company does, and why it’s worth following.

Using the right Instagram bio ideas is important, because often customers will make decisions about whether to follow a page based heavily on this section of its profile. A poor bio could mean poor Instagram growth.

Bios are also an excellent chance to optimise social media presence on Instagram. Choosing the right name, username, hashtags and @mentions will bring the page to the attention of its target audience. A bio can even drive people back to a website or product pages!

How to create a good Instagram bio

There are various steps involved in creating a fantastic Instagram bio. Everything from use of emojis to the way text is spaced can make a difference. Here are some of the best ways to make any bio a success.

1. Use a clear username and handle

A “handle” on Instagram is the @Mention title people use to reference the page on the platform. It’s also how Instagram users search for a business or individual, so it needs to be easy to remember, and spell.

It’s a good idea to start with a simple and effective bio name that makes sense for the account. The owner’s actual name, if it’s easy to spell, is a good choice. It could also be the name of the brand. It’s best to try to avoid anything too confusing, like underscores and numbers. The actual username section of the bio should simply be the name, or the name of the company.

It might also work well to include a keyword that highlights what the page owner does, such as “John Smith: Artist.” MAC for instance, uses “M-A-C Cosmetics:”

If it’s clear there might be other people imitating the bio out there, it can also be worth using words like “The Real” or “OG” in the username or handle to help show it’s the real deal.

2. Include keywords

Ask anyone in the marketing landscape what one of the most important optimisation tools is, and 90% of the time they’ll mention keywords. Keywords can make Instagram bio ideas more effective by ensuring the page attracts the attention of the right audience.

While using targeted keywords in Instagram bio won’t improve searchability unless they’re used in a username, name or hashtags, they do help to connect with like-minded followers. Keywords can be a wonderful way to quickly highlight what’s on offer.

Since there’s only a small space to work with, choosing the right keywords can help make the most of it. For instance, the Chalkboard Mag uses the words “wellness,” “nutrition,” and “self-care.”

Remember, when adding keywords, it’s best not to just plug them into the bio anywhere – the terms need to sound natural, as part of a sentence.

3. Add a call to action

A call to action is a must-have for any good Instagram bio. It ensures customers can be convinced to do something else important with a brand after they’ve discovered it on social media. There are multiple ways to call customers to action on Instagram.

One option is to use a link in the bio asking people to visit the store. If the idea is not to lead followers to a specific page, users can simply add a link to a website homepage or product page.

A much better option for most companies will be to use a link-in-bio tool to send customers directly to specific links. These tools can be used to transform the one URL that can be placed on an Instagram bio into a place for finding multiple external links.

Other ways to add CTAs to an Instagram bio include:

Asking customers to follow the page

Sharing a branded hashtag and asking customers to share user-generated content

@Mentioning other accounts for customers to follow

Adding contact information and asking people to reach out

Page owners can experiment with different CTAs over time to see what works best.

4. Highlight the account’s purpose

When customers and followers arrive on an Instagram page, they’re looking for an immediate insight into what they can expect if they follow it. With that in mind, it’s worth making sure Instagram bio ideas include insights into who the owner is and what they do.

It will work best to use the bio to explain what the company or brand does in as simple terms as possible. There’s only a small amount of space to work with, so it’s important to try to put as much meaning into one sentence as possible. For instance, Eluo Beauty focuses on the art of “all-natural” skincare in their bio:

It’s also common to add things like #hashtags to a bio, which, aside from making it more searchable, will give customers an instant insight into the kind of content they can expect to see.

While highlighting the purpose of an account, users shouldn’t be afraid to get creative. They can make content a lot more eye-catching and personable by adding things like:

Definitions of important words (like the brand name)

Pronouns for an individual

Ongoing sales or promotion information

@Mentions linking to other, connected accounts

5. Get creative

As Instagram continues to evolve, there’s no one-size-fits-all for the perfect bio. The best way to construct a bio will depend on the business and target audience. One of the best things to do is experiment with the bio to see what makes it more engaging.

Page owners can start by playing with the way they format their bio, adding spacing to help make the content more consumable on smaller phones, like Greda_Co does here:

It’s also worth experimenting with things like:

Emojis to show a fun and playful side

Different kinds of Instagram fonts to make the bio stand out

Unique spacing and characters

It’s important not to forget to finish the entire bio, too, adding a profile photo and highlight reels into the mix. Creative Instagram bio ideas can be combined with an attractive photo, and a set of branded highlight icons to make the entire profile look more professional and engaging.

Instagram bio ideas

Need some inspiration? Here are some great bio idea options.

For businesses:

The #1 name in [the niche]. We deliver everything from [product] to [product].

Everything you need for [niche] in [location] 📍

The company changing the [niche] landscape ✨

Winners of the [recent award or accomplishment]. We’re your number 1 [niche] company.

Your one-stop shop for all the latest [brand] deals and updates 👇

For influencers

Follow me to greatness… I’m sure it’s around here somewhere.

Not sure what to do next? Hit the “Follow” button 👇

You might know me from YouTube, TikTok, or Snapchat 🎥

I’m in the middle of writing my story, why not become a part of it?

The real [name] behind the scenes: Everything you might want to know about me.

For a personal account

In a world of worriers, be a warrior.

Take a step into my spotlight: You’ve earned it.

A day in the life of me, shared for you!

This is who I am #unfiltered

I practice what I post. (Most of the time)

Funny ideas

Apologies for anything I post when hungry.

Relationship status: Instagram and ice cream.

Witty Instagram bio still loading.

Yes, it’s me, you can stop your search for the best Instagram profile now.

The bags under my eyes are Gucci.

Finding the best ideas

There are tons of Instagram bio ideas out there for those who know where to look. Our tips above, compared with our little pieces of inspiration should help to get things on the right track. Users shouldn’t forget to update their bios regularly if any information changes.

Once the Instagram bio is worked out, all that’s left to do is start creating a fantastic Instagram content schedule.

