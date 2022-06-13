Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Have Something To Fear With New Meme Coin Mehracki Token (MKI) – Guardian Nigeria

Ads



The meme coin world is what it is today because of the duo of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). These two meme coins are at the top of their game and among the top 30 cryptos globally. However, they are still meme coins and with the way they were designed, will they survive against their fellow meme coin Mehracki Token (MKI) which happens to have real-life applications?

Feel-Good, Not “Meh”, With Mehracki Token (MKI)

Mehracki Token (MKI) is a community-led feel-good meme coin built on Solana (SOL) to create a system where active token holders control the system. The meme coin is setting itself apart from others with its real-life applications which include fast, cheap, and borderless transactions for its users, and is focused on industries and sectors they believe are feel-good sectors like tourism and hospitality. The project is trying to create a world with healthy and quality lifestyles through memes and touring the world with the help of blockchain technology. To this effect, they have laid down four vision principles –

Mehracki Token (MKI), in its white paper, has stated that users will be able to benefit from certain features “right out the gate”. These include: the ability to make transactions using the native MKI tokens, run customer loyalty tokens, bypass costly intermediaries, set up a referral and feedback system, and have first-hand access to consumers’ information for better services. In the long run, the project intends to become an ecosystem comprising a utility token, feel-good NFTs, DAO, staking, yield farming, and a marketplace of tourism and hospitality services with trustworthy reviews. According to the website, users interested in staking their tokens can earn up to 15% APY staking for a minimum of 30 days.

Mehracki Token (MKI) has set itself apart and moved ahead of its meme coin competition with its utility features morphing it into almost a “uti-meme”. What are these things that make it superior to other meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Let’s explore them first.

The Rise Of Dogecoin (DOGE) And The Meme Coin World

Dogecoin (DOGE), the first-ever meme coin, was created as a joke based on the Shiba Inu dog meme by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus in 2013. It is an open-source cryptocurrency based on Litecoin (LTC) and operates on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. The crypto blew up when Tesla founder, Elon Musk, publicly supported it with a series of tweets. Now, the cryptocurrency has become one of the biggest in the industry with a market cap of over $11 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a major competitor to Dogecoin (DOGE). It is an altcoin based on the Japanese Shiba Inu dog breed, built on Ethereum (ETH). The SHIB token acts as the medium of exchange in the ecosystem and users can stake, lend or earn with it.

Mehracki (MKI) believes that it stands up to and even surpasses these major meme coins for three reasons; its utilitarian model, incentivized adoption, and most importantly its real-life applications. Being a meme coin with so many utilities is sure to increase its adoption by the public and set it ahead. For these reasons, the meme coin duo may have something to fear.

