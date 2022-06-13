Ankita Konwar’s new Instagram reel is all about benefits of yoga. Seen it yet? – India Today

Jump to navigation
Ankita Konwar is a fitness freak and her posts prove that perfectly. She regularly shares clips of herself practicing yoga and other essential exercises to keep the body healthy. Ankita also makes sure to impart her knowledge about fitness to her followers on Instagram.
In one of her recent posts, Ankita shared some great benefits of yoga and, if you are a runner, you will definitely find it beneficial. “After living with tight hips and hamstrings for a while as a runner, finally improving hip flexibility feels like a blessing,” she wrote in the caption.
The video was liked by netizens over 2,200 times. It also garnered several comments. From thanking Ankita for being an inspiration to asking her to share more tips about yoga, netizens had a lot to ask.
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman tied the knot in April 2018. Both Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts and share their workout videos on Instagram.
