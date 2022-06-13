Musk's SpaceX Vies for Military Satellite Launches as Defense Giants Reset – Bloomberg

Ads

Three hosts, One topic, three takes. “Bloomberg Triple Take” takes one issue affecting global markets and the economy and splits it into three angles. The program hosted by Caroline Hyde, Romaine Bostick and Taylor Riggs uses the power of the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg News to provide analysis and data that can’t be found anywhere else.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

The destruction of Brazil’s rainforests may have passed the point of no return. Its perpetrators aren’t just far-right government officials and industrial farmers, however. Voracious consumers everywhere are fueling demand that may collapse the “lungs of the Earth.”

JPMorgan Economists Now See Fed Hiking 75 Basis Points This Week

Masks Come Off as Thousands Grab Face Time at Canada Mine Expo

Oracle Jumps After Revenue Tops Estimates on Cloud Effort

PlayStation Takes On Xbox With New Subscription Service

Video Game Studios Embrace Transparent Pay to Battle Wage Discrimination

White House Plans Saudi Arabia Trip But Says It’s Not About Oil

Trump Raised Millions Citing 2020 Election Fraud That Aides Told Him Was False

Crypto Investors Who Bought the Hype Are Getting Hit Hardest

Millennials Hunting Returns Drive Risk-Hungry Investing in India

The Best Restaurant in the UK Isn’t in London. It’s in Wales

Autopsy: Teen Died of Blunt Trauma in Florida Ride Death

We Could Be in For Many Months of High Gas Prices

Trump Knew Exactly What He Was Doing on Jan. 6

If AI Ever Becomes Sentient, It Will Let Us Know

A Parisian General Store’s Radical Message for Its Customers? Buy Less

Wall Street Executives Can’t Stop Talking About a Recession

A Billion-Dollar Crypto Gaming Startup Promised Riches and Delivered Disaster

James Patterson Says White Male Authors Face Racism, Sparking Backlash

What Is Juneteenth and How Did It Become a US Holiday?

US Child-Care Aid Would Supercharge Moms’ Employment, Study Says

Yellowstone Flooding Sweeps Away Bridge, Washes Out Roads

Red-Hot Lithium Boom Pits Wall Street Against the Wonks

The Future of Factory-Built Homes Hits the National Mall

Where LGBTQ People Find Safe Spaces Around the World

When Cities Made Monuments to Traffic Deaths

Bored Ape NFTs Face Steep Declines in Broad Cryptoasset Rout

Novogratz Says Crypto Market Is Closer to a Bottom Than Stocks



Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is expected once again to vie against a joint venture of defense giants Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp. for shares of at least 39 U.S. military and intelligence satellite launches in fiscal years 2025 through 2027.

Other competitors may also emerge for the third phase of the national security space launch program, which is laid out in new Air Force budget projections. Northrop Grumman Corp. and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin LLC bid unsuccessfully in the previous phase so they may try again.

