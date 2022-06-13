Elon Musk Posts Tesla Job Ad On Twitter, Receives Hilarious Responses – NDTV

Ads

Tesla is looking to build a litigation department to initiate and execute lawsuits. (File)

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted a job advertisement on Twitter and internet users could not help but troll the billionaire.

A day after reports emerged of sexual harassment allegations against Elon Musk – which he denounced as “utterly untrue” – the Tesla chief tweeted that his car company would be setting up a “hardcore litigation department” to “directly initiate and execute lawsuits” – with the team reporting directly to him.

In a Twitter threat, Mr Musk wrote, “My commitment: we will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win [and] we will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose.” He went on to add that he was “looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers”, and that “there will be blood”.

Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me.

Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.

justice@tesla.com

Mr Musk asked prospective candidates to share three to five bullet points showing “evidence of exceptional ability”. In response, Twitter users decided to have some fun as some users mocked Mr Musk for finding the finest legal minds in the world on social media, while others pitched hilarious points, just as the Tesla chief had asked.

“Because if I wanted to assemble a team of the finest legal minds in the world, the first place I would go would be Twitter, absolutely,” wrote one user. Another shared three bullet points, “1. In July 2017, I drank 69 beers in one day 2. I have an encyclopedic knowledge of Arizona dive bars 3. I graduated Magna Cum Laude from a Tier 1 law school. These are ranked in order of importance”. A third user said that she had a “great deal of experience stealing coffee from Harvard Law”.

1. 3rd fastest runner in my class

2. Have replied to every one of your tweets

3. Can burp the ABC’s

4. Have eaten 19 Oreos in one sitting

5. Can float on my back without a life jacket

• I went to business school

• I like green beans

• I am 6’4”

• I can read and write in English and Spanish

• I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom

You have 2 hours.

To: justice@tesla.com

Subject: Hardcore Litigation Department Associate (Applicant)

• Helped my mom w her lawsuits????‍⚖️

• My mom said I’m smarter than her????

• I’m a Libra⚖

1. In July 2017, I drank 69 beers in one day

2. I have encyclopedic knowledge of Arizona dive bars

3. I graduated Magna Cum Laude from a Tier 1 law school

These are ranked in order of importance.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Business Insider reported on Thursday that SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim for an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Mr Musk of exposing himself to her. The article quoted an anonymous person who stated that she was a friend of the flight attendant.

However, the same day, Elon Musk denounced the “utterly untrue” claims. He said that “it never happened” and challenged the anonymous person to describe one thing that isn’t known by the public.

