Former Netflix Marvel Series Coming To Disney+ In Latin America – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Earlier this year, Disney did a deal with Netflix that saw it remove a number of shows and films removed from Netflix globally, including the Marvel series, “Daredevil”, “The Punisher” and “The Defenders”.

While many countries including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK got the Marvel “Defender” saga series just a few weeks later, many countries around the world didn’t.

Over the past week, Disney has announced that the former Netflix Marvel series will be coming to Disney+ in many countries including Spain, France, the Netherlands and many other regions this summer.

But more interestingly, Disney has also confirmed that the former Netflix Marvel series will also be coming to Disney+ in Latin America on June 29th 2022. Which will mean that Disney+ in Latin America will also have its parental controls adjusted to match other countries around the world, to offer more mature content.



This could be another huge step forward for Disney+ subscribers in Latin America. Rather than just adding Star as a sixth brand to Disney+ in Latin America, like Disney did across Asia, Europe, Australasia and in Canada. In 2021, Disney launched a second streaming service called Star+, which offers mature content from 20th Century Studios, FX and ABC, along with live sports.

This left many subscribers in Latin America annoyed, since they had two separate streaming services, instead of one unified version. As even in the official social media post about the former Netflix shows, there was countless requests by subscribers to merge Star+ and Disney+.

With Disney+ in Latin America getting new parental controls to offer more mature content, it makes the idea of Disney+ and Star+ merging in Latin America, possibly a little closer.

Are you looking forward to the former Netflix Marvel shows coming to Disney+ Latin America?



Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source