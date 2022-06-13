M2 MacBook Air release date: device could arrive at WWDC – AppleMagazine

Ads

Apple could announce the new MacBook Air at this year’s WWDC, according to new reports.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple could lift the lid on new hardware at next week’s tech event, and though some might have hoped for an announcement on the new Mac Pro or even an iMac Pro, all the bets are on Apple introducing its new M2 chip and the first machines to use them – the MacBook Air 2022.

Earlier this year, developers found early signs of ‘realityOS’ hidden in iOS code, and so some have speculated that Apple could use this year’s Developers Conference to introduce its upcoming virtual reality headset. And although the actual device is not expected to be released before late 2022 or early 2023, Apple could choose to show off the software behind the new product at the upcoming WWDC.

Gurman, who has a proven track record when it comes to Apple announcements, said it’s unlikely we’ll see Apple Glasses launch, but we could see some software. “In terms of new hardware… though Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset is full steam ahead — underscored by the recent demonstration of the device to the company’s board — I’d be wary of expecting a full-blown presentation for developers and consumers next week,” he said.

Speaking of the new hardware, he added: “If there’s any hardware at WWDC, it will likely be on the Mac side. The company has been aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference.

“The recent supply chain crunch due to Covid-related closures in China has complicated that, but developers say that Apple employees are increasingly using next-generation MacBook Airs with their apps. That’s a sign that the new Mac is close.”

Alongside the possibility of a new MacBook Air, Apple is widely expected to announce iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 at its upcoming event. We’ll bring you the latest, right here at AppleMagazine, when we get it.

