Jack Del Rio deletes Twitter account – The Washington Post

Ads

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio deleted his Twitter account Saturday, one day after he was fined $100,000 for referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol as “a dust-up” and comparing it to the social justice protests following George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

When asked by reporters Wednesday about a recent tweet that compared the events, Del Rio said: “I can look at images on the TV [of the Floyd protests] — people’s livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses are being burned down. No problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal.”

He tweeted an apology later that day, but Friday he met with Coach Ron Rivera, who fined him $100,000. That money will be donated to the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, which supports families of officers hurt or killed in the line of duty.

In a statement released by the team Friday, Rivera said, “I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for.”

Commanders fine Jack Del Rio $100K for Jan. 6 ‘dust-up’ comments

On Saturday, Del Rio retweeted a commenter who had responded to an April tweet from Elon Musk. “I may not agree with what a person says,” the commenter tweeted, “but I’ll defend their right to say it. Without that there can be no civil discourse in a society.”

Del Rio’s retweet was later deleted, along with his entire account.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Del Rio is expected to meet with Rivera again Monday to determine the best approach in addressing the team Tuesday, the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Discussions between the Commanders and Terry McLaurin’s representatives about a new contract for the star wide receiver are ongoing, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. But while there has been progress, the sides remain far apart. As of Sunday afternoon, it appeared unlikely that McLaurin will show for the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

NFL teams can fine a player for missing minicamp. Per the collective bargaining agreement, should McLaurin not show, the maximum the Commanders could fine him is $15,980 for the first missed day, $31,961 for the second and $47,936 for the third. Should he miss all of minicamp, he could be fined up to $95,877.

State Senate leader gives up on bill to bring Commanders to Virginia

McLaurin was in Northern Virginia over the weekend and posted a photo on social media from Nationals Park on Saturday. But on Sunday, he was scheduled to return to Florida, where he has been training.

This offseason, eight wide receivers have landed deals worth $20 million or more annually. McLaurin is among those next in line — he has one year worth $2.79 million remaining on his rookie contract — and has been holding out to secure a more lucrative deal. He participated in the early portion of the Commanders’ offseason workouts, save for any on-field work, but decided to hold out entirely after A.J. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and given a four-year, $100 million contract extension.

Seattle’s DK Metcalf, another member of the 2019 draft class seeking a new deal, held out of Seahawks minicamp. Fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been angling for a trade out of San Francisco, decided to attend 49ers minicamp.

When asked last week about McLaurin’s status, Rivera said, “I expect all our players to be here because it is mandatory.”

Injury report: Washington Commanders’ star defensive end Chase Young, who tore the ACL in his right knee Nov. 14, said his recovery is going well but wouldn’t give a timetable on his return to practice.

Stadium search: Disagreement between D.C.’s mayor and council chairman has for months prevented the introduction of a bill in Congress that would allow the city to purchase and develop the derelict RFK Stadium site, according to Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).

John Feinstein: By tolerating Daniel Snyder, NFL owners are only hurting themselves.

Schedule rating: Carson Wentz’s reunions with the Eagles and Colts and Kirk Cousins’s return to FedEx Field are among the more intriguing games on Washington’s 2022 schedule.

source